63% of state witnessing rainfall deficiency

At least 63 per cent area of the state has witnessed deficient rainfall even one-and-a-half months after the arrival of the monsoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed. Barring parts of Konkan and western Maharashtra, which have received average or excess rainfall by July 17, other districts have witnessed less than average rainfall so far.

Out of the 36 districts in the Maharashtra, 23 reported deficient rainfall and other 7 districts reported normal rainfall.The worst-hit districts by deficient rainfall are Marathwada and Vidarbha. All eight districts in Marathwada and 11 districts in Vidarbhareported deficient rainfall by July 17.

According to IMD, Maharashtra is supposed to receive a rainfall of 383.5mm by July 17, but it has received only 360.9mm rainfall. The deficiency was put at -6 %. However, this 360.9mm rainfall has been mostly restricted to Konkan and western Maharashtra regions.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD, said, “Because of the late onset of the monsoon, many parts in the state are facing rainfall deficiency. Late onset followed by weak monsoon current is responsible for it. However, there is no need to worry as there are good chances of monsoon in August and this will help recover the deficiency.”

Districts in Konkan and western Maharashtra like Pune, Palghar, Mumbai suburban, Kolhapur and Raigad received better rain compared to those in Vidarbha and Marathwada.

Districts like Yavatmal reported -54% which was the highest deficient rainfall, followed by Solapur at -52% and Hingoli at -50%.

On the whole, the coastal region of Maharashtra (Konkan and Goa) received 18% surplus rainfall, while central Maharashtra received 9% surplus rainfall. However, Marathwada and Vidarbha received -36 rainfall deficiency by July 17.

Districts with high deficiency of rainfall

Yavatmal-54 %

Solapur -52 %

Hingoli -50 %

Districts with high rainfall

Pune66%

Palghar45%

Mumbai suburban48%

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 16:24 IST