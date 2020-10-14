68-year-old in Pune promised ‘potential dates’ by caller, duped of Rs 3.7 lakh

pune

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 16:52 IST

A 68-year-old man from Pune was duped of Rs 3.7 lakh by people who promised him with contacts of potential dates.

The 68-year-old is a resident of Quarter Gate area of Pune and has transferred a total of Rs 3,74,000 to various bank accounts over four months between July and October.

The unidentified accused promised to put him in touch with women who could be potential dates for him, according to the man’s complaint.

The complainant had approached the cybercrime police station officials who registered the case and then transferred it to Samarth police station.

A case under Sections 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c)(d) of the Information Technology Act was registered at Samarth police station.