e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / 68-year-old in Pune promised ‘potential dates’ by caller, duped of Rs 3.7 lakh

68-year-old in Pune promised ‘potential dates’ by caller, duped of Rs 3.7 lakh

The 68-year-old is a resident of Quarter Gate area of Pune and has transferred a total of Rs 3,74,000 to various bank accounts over four months between July and October.

pune Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 16:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The complainant had approached the cybercrime police station officials who registered the case and then transferred it to Samarth police station.
The complainant had approached the cybercrime police station officials who registered the case and then transferred it to Samarth police station. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ PHOTO for representation only)
         

A 68-year-old man from Pune was duped of Rs 3.7 lakh by people who promised him with contacts of potential dates.

The 68-year-old is a resident of Quarter Gate area of Pune and has transferred a total of Rs 3,74,000 to various bank accounts over four months between July and October.

The unidentified accused promised to put him in touch with women who could be potential dates for him, according to the man’s complaint.

The complainant had approached the cybercrime police station officials who registered the case and then transferred it to Samarth police station.

A case under Sections 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c)(d) of the Information Technology Act was registered at Samarth police station.

tags
top news
India has a 2-word rebuttal to Imran Khan’s NSA claim, says it’s fiction
India has a 2-word rebuttal to Imran Khan’s NSA claim, says it’s fiction
Justin Trudeau throws darts at Prez Xi to mark 50 years of ties with China
Justin Trudeau throws darts at Prez Xi to mark 50 years of ties with China
Pakistan PM’s aide faces criticism for linking India to 2014 Peshawar school attack
Pakistan PM’s aide faces criticism for linking India to 2014 Peshawar school attack
Maharashtra allows metro, business exhibitions from tomorrow
Maharashtra allows metro, business exhibitions from tomorrow
France appoints first envoy for Indo-Pacific, to focus on cooperation with India
France appoints first envoy for Indo-Pacific, to focus on cooperation with India
The Taste With Vir: The Tanishq ad can’t survive in today’s India
The Taste With Vir: The Tanishq ad can’t survive in today’s India
68-year-old in Pune promised ‘potential dates’ by caller, duped of Rs 3.7 lakh
68-year-old in Pune promised ‘potential dates’ by caller, duped of Rs 3.7 lakh
Watch: Spacecraft launch with NASA, Russia astronauts ahead of 20-yr milestone
Watch: Spacecraft launch with NASA, Russia astronauts ahead of 20-yr milestone
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-off

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In