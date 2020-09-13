e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / 750 litres of adulterated ghee seized in Wadgaonsheri, two arrested

750 litres of adulterated ghee seized in Wadgaonsheri, two arrested

The police have seized 750 litres of ghee from two godowns owned by the men in Wadgaonsheri.

pune Updated: Sep 13, 2020 18:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.(Getty Images)
         

Two men have been arrested by the Pune police crime branch on Saturday for running adulterated ghee production units in Pune.

The two have been identified as Sohil Mehendi Bhanodiya and Dinesh Mehandi Bhanodiya.

The police have seized 750 litres of ghee from two godowns owned by the men in Wadgaonsheri. The raw material, equipment and ghee seized during the raid were estimated to be worth ₹7,00,000, according to police.

“On receiving input regarding some people indulging in manufacturing of adulterated ghee, anti-narcotics (west) team co-ordinated with Food and Drug Association (FDA) and raided the place and arrested two people. Seizure of 750 litres ghee worth ₹7 lakh was done. Further legal action is going on,” said Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, crime, Pune.

There were rats seen inside some storage containers of the ghee manufacturing units.

The police called upon officials of the Food and Drug Association (FDA) and raided the two godowns. The FDA officials have taken samples for further testing and are conducting an investigation.’

top news
PM Modi’s ‘nudges’ had critical effect on Covid battle: Study
PM Modi’s ‘nudges’ had critical effect on Covid battle: Study
Covid-19 vaccine possible by 2021 first quarter, says Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 vaccine possible by 2021 first quarter, says Harsh Vardhan
Listened to me like his own daughter: Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra guv
Listened to me like his own daughter: Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra guv
In-flight photography allowed, recording prohibited, clarifies DGCA
In-flight photography allowed, recording prohibited, clarifies DGCA
Will face all political storms, says CM Thackeray amid Kangana Ranaut row
Will face all political storms, says CM Thackeray amid Kangana Ranaut row
Former Union minister and Bihar leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies
Former Union minister and Bihar leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies
China, Russia key adversaries to existing world order: UK intel official
China, Russia key adversaries to existing world order: UK intel official
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In