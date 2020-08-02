76 employees of Pune’s Chakan firm test positive during mass testing

pune

As many as 76 workers of a multinational firm based in Chakan were tested positive for Covid-19 during mass testing of employees, an official from the district health department said.

The firm conducted the mass-testing of around 900 employees earlier this week to check the spread of virus on its campus. Till Saturday, results of 750 employees were received of which 76 tested positive, said Dr Baliram Gadave, the Tehsil Health Officer (THO) for Khed tehsil.

“The swab samples of 76 employees out of 750 members found to be contracted with the infection,” said Dr Gadave. This is the first time, mass testing of employees at this level has been carried out in Chakan and has thrown results with large number contracting to virus, an indication that Covid is spreading in rural parts of Pune district besides the city areas.

As of July 31, the 13 tehsils of Pune district have reported 7,670 Covid cases of which 4,175 have recovered from the infection while 193 have succumbed to the virus. The recovery rate in these areas stands at 54 per cent.

Following the reports, a health team of officials led by Gadave visited the firm on Saturday and asked the firm to separate the cases as per their place of living such as Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune rural.

Dr Gadave said that the firm conducted RT-PCR tests of their employees through private labs.

“We have now appealed the firms in the Chakan and nearby MIDC areas not to allow workers living in containment areas to come for work.We have also asked the firms to check pulse oxygen saturation of every employee vising the company premise and made the test mandatory for those whose oxygen level is below 95 per cent,” said Gadave.

He said that he has suggested the firm to inform the administration before conducting the tests at a mass-scale as the bed management for the positive patients is what needs to be arranged.

“In the present case, we have kept some of their employees at the facility in Mhalunge,” he said.