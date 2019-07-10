A month after monsoon onset, 34% deficiency in Marathwada

One month after the onset of southwest monsoon, the drought-prone regions of Marathwada and Vidarbha still face a rainfall deficiency.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) data states that from June 8 to July 8, Marathwada recorded 119.2 mm rainfall against the normal precipitation of 181.1 mm in the region.

The region comprises the most backward districts of Maharashtra such as Beed, Latur, Osmanabad, Parbhani, Jalna, Hingoli, Nanded and Aurangabad.

The northeastern districts of Vidarbha recorded 190.2mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 243.7 mm registering 22% deficiency.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD, said, “Yes,Marathwada and Vidarbha regions are still facing rainfall deficiency as has been forecast by the IMD earlier.”

The delayed onset and slow progress of monsoon has been responsible for this. The state received most of its rainfall this season from June 20 to July 8.”

IMD officials said this deficiency will be recovered during July and August.

With regards to the rest of Maharashtra, IMD data stated that Konkan and Goa regions received 11 % surplus rainfall and Madhya Maharashtra (Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Pune and Nashik districts) received 9% surplus rainfall during the period as compared to the normal. While Konkan and Goa regions received 1091.7mm of rainfall against the normal of 982.3 mm, Madhya Maharashtra recorded 239.4 mm rainfall as a normal of 218.9 mm.

Mumbai recorded 769.3 mm rainfall, Pune (294.6 mm) and Nagpur 199.2 mm).

First Published: Jul 10, 2019