Active monsoon puts dam storage at 68.9 per cent,

pune

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 21:46 IST

The city is forecast to receive moderate rain for the next 10 days, while the ghat and catchment areas will continue to receive heavy rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department, Pune.

“On August 13-14, ghat and catchment areas will receive isolated heavy to very heavy rain, while from August 15-18, heavy rain will continue in ghat and catchment areas,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of IMD, Pune.

With the monsoon active in the city and surrounding areas on Wednesday – water storage at all four dams is 68.995%, with Khadakwasla filled 100 per cent, while Panshet is at 71.62%; Warasgaon at 58.58%; and Temghar at 45.78%, respectively.

With Khadakwasla at 100 per cent, the irrigation department is expected to begin releasing water anytime soon.

“Basically, Westerly winds over Arabian sea are getting moderately stronger. There is also a chance of formation of low pressure areas over the Bay of Bengal. This will trigger rainfall activity over Konkan-Goa and Central Maharashtra,” added Kashyapi.

Till 5.30 pm on Wednesday, the city received 6mm rainfall in Pune and Lohegaon respectively, while in Pashan it rained 1mm.

As of August 12, the city has received 477.8mm of rainfall, against the normal average of 375.0mm.

“Water stock in all four dams will improve massively with heavy rains expected in the next 10 days, in the catchment areas,” added Kashyapi.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 25.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 22.6 degrees Celsius.

Forecast

August 13: Moderate rain very likely (heavy to heavy rain in ghat areas)

August 14: Moderate rain very likely (heavy to heavy rain in ghat areas)

August 15: Moderate rain very likely (heavy to heavy rain in ghat areas)

August 16: Light to moderate rain very likely (isolated heavy rains in ghat areas)

August 17: Moderate rain very likely (isolated heavy rain in ghat areas)

August 18: Light to moderate rain very likely (isolated heavy rain in ghat areas)

Dams; water storage

Panshet: 71.62%

Warasgaon: 58.58%

Kahadakwasla: 100%

Temghar: 45.78%

Water stock in four dams is 68.995%