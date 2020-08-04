e-paper
Admission for first-year Engineering diploma begins

There were also instructions given to start a facilitation centre to help students

pune Updated: Aug 04, 2020 16:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Students have been eagerly waiting for the admission process to kick start from the last few days.
Students have been eagerly waiting for the admission process to kick start from the last few days.(Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)
         

The admission process for first-year Engineering diploma began on Sunday, in addition to the state department of technical education (DTE) giving instructions to all polytechnic colleges and institutions to start a facilitation centre.

Students have been eagerly waiting for the admission process to kick start from the last few days. Accordingly, the first-year diploma in Engineering and direct second-year diploma admissions have begun in the state.

DTE director Abhay Wagh has instructed all polytechnic colleges and Engineering institution directors to take a review of manpower, computers, technical arrangements and other necessary things to start the admission process immediately.

There were also instructions given to start a facilitation centre to help students with admissions and to follow safety guidelines for Covid-19 during the admission process.

“This year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the admission process will be for a shorter duration and we will try to finish it up early. We will soon declare the detailed time table of the admission process,” said Wagh.

Vaibhav Kakade, who recently cleared his SSC exam said, “I was waiting for the admission process to start for first-year diploma in Engineering. I always wanted to be an electronics engineer and now as the process has begun, I hope to get a good government polytechnic college in Pune.”

