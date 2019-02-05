AFMC, Pune to soon get Da Vinci robot for surgeries: Commandant Vice-Admiral Ravi Kalra

What will be your priorities during this tenure?

Ans: Priorities are many, but if you ask me the focus immediately, it two things:

(a) institution of national importance status for AFMC: The college as per various surveys has been consistently ranked amongst the top 3 medical colleges in the country. lt will be my endeavour to get it the status of institution of national importance which is conferred by the Ministry of Human Resource Development. Towards this, we have moved a proposal to our higher office for processing the case through the Ministry of Defence and we are very hopeful of a positive result. Benefits of which is that it will allot AFMC that national importance status and it will also be easier to get funds for various activities.

(b) Establish a Medical Research Unit at AFMC: A large amount of quality research, including collaborative research, is being undertaken at the college, which is primarily department wise. We are planning to establish a centralised medical research unit. We want to go in for multi-disciplinary research as we want different subjects to come together and work. Till now, it is fragmented subject-wise, so we want them to come together and produce research which will be meaningful for the patients and the population at large.

For better training facilities, does AFMC have the latest equipment which you visualise or are there any procurement issues?

Ans: We have the required medical and training equipment and it is regularly being upgraded. Modern diagnostic facilities are available in radio diagnosis and laboratories. Funds are allotted for procurement of newer state of the art equipment each financial year, which is an on-going process. We will shortly be getting the Da Vinci Robot in our hospital, which in addition to providing high-end robotic surgery to the patients will also help train our specialists in this modern technique. This robot will be used for robotic surgery which is got many advantages. It can’t replace the human being, but at least its proved its worth in neurosurgery, and many other fields are looking to use it like cardiothoracic, general surgery, gynaecology, gastrointestinal surgery. This is one equipment which can be used by multiple disciplines, we will be getting that very soon, along with other equipment. However, you must be aware that we are a central government organisation and we have to go through a process of procurement, which takes a little bit of time and this is just to ensure financial propriety.

Department of anatomy at Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

AFMC is a centre of excellence for education and research, but there hardly has been any breakthrough in terms of research, why?

Ans: The undergraduates are encouraged to think innovatively and undertake basic research under the guidance of faculty, for which financial support is provided. Many MBBS students have presented their innovations and research ideas at national and international conferences. However, breakthrough researches happens once in a lifetime. We are currently actively involved in research in many fields, especially service related issues, which benefit the serving soldier. We get a lot of funding from the defence research and development organisation (DRDO), and this research is something which is more internal and not public. It has translated into improvement of conditions for the fighting forces. However, this research, till recently, has been restricted to the defence, R&D , DRDO and now our aim is go beyond this and we are already approaching other organisations like Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS), and similar organisations. We are going beyond defence, and this is a part of our broader vision for growth of the organisation.

Medical Council of lndia (MCI) has finalised a new MBBS curriculum that will be rolled out for the 2019-20 academic session called Attitude, Ethics and Communication (Aetcom). What is the importance of this course?

Ans: Our institution takes these attributes of a doctor very seriously. Till date, bedside clinics were being used to impart training to the students on soft skills and communication. Our faculty has been attending the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) sponsored training on Attitude & Communication skills in Medicine (Atcom) since 2017. ln April 2018, when MCI introduced the Aetcom module, the departmen of Medical Education of our college conducted its first MCI approved Aetcom workshop for 30 faculty members on May 19, 2018 and second on October 6, 2018. The module for MBBS students has been implemented in our college since July 2018.

A lecture in progress at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

What facilities are provided to civilians at AFMC?

Ans: Civilians are provided all available specialist and high-end super specialist treatments including cardiology, cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, reconstructive and 3 plastic surgery. Zoa beds of Corirmanc Hospital Southern Command have been earmarked for civilians, wherein they are provided quality healthcare for various illnesses.

Any instructions to AFMC about Modicare, or the central government’s health for the poor?

Ans: We have received no instructions in this regard yet. I am aware that some discussions are underway at Delhi on this subject.

The 67th Annual Armed Forces Medical Conference will be held soon, give us some details.

Ans: The realms of medical care and technology are ever increasing and the challenge is even more daunting for military doctors as they need to balance combat medical care along with high standard of medical care during peace time to the large population of serving personnel, their families and dependents. This yearly conference helps in identifying core areas of military medical research and bringing forward the research which has been carried out within the Armed Forces which could benefit the military community and positively impact clinical and public health practice. A very high-level committee called the armed forces medical research committee will decide on the direction that research has to take, the funding has to go to which projects. The committee will comprise not only armed forces officers, but also eminent scientists and doctors from outside the armed forces. We will also get in place our latest training policies as we have training going on not only at AFMC, but also at teaching hospitals where post graduate training is going on and direction is given to all levels of training- paramedical, UG, PG, post doctorate and also nursing. Policy decisions will be made at the conference and all policies regarding our journal will also be finalised in this conference among other things.

Central Cadets' Mess at Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

What were the highlights of AFMC over the past year?

Ans: We have started a pharmacy course which had stopped over the last two decades since the requirements are stringent, but now we have been recognised by the Pharmacy council of India and All India Council for Technical Education( AICTE), so we are running a full fledged department of pharmacy, training paramedicals in paramedicals. The department of medical education was also started last year. Also, a hall of fame has been set up to honour former AFMC students and highlight their achievements.

Q) To make it a world-class institute, what are your aims and where do you think improvements can be made?

Ans: AFMC is already a world class institute providing the highest quality medical education. We have excellent training facilities and many of our faculty have trained abroad. Their competence equals the best in the world. The college has been granted a CGPA (cumulative grade point average) rating of 3.66 by NAAC, the highest for any medical college in lndia. The doctors from this college are proving the goodness of their training by successfully practicing as clinicians and teachers in reputed hospitals and medical colleges all over the world. The large majority of graduates who join Armed Forces prove their mettle and deliver quality healthcare in various terrains of the country. However, we keep ourselves open to reforms and improvements. My aim would be to adopt the best new technologies and teaching methodologies to keep abreast of advances in medical education.

Q) ln the 21st century, how important do you think are alternate forms of medicine (Ayurveda, unani, etc) and do you think it is essential for trainees here to know about them?

Ans: Since our college imparts training in allopathic medicine, it may not be appropriate to comment on alternate forms of therapy, although their widespread use itself makes them significant contributors in healthcare in our country. I feel alternate forms should only be practiced by someone with formal training in their respective fields’.

Golden Jubilee Block at Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

Know the Commandant

Admiral Kalra is one of the most experienced cardiologists in the armed forces, with at least 37 years in service. A graduate, post graduate and post-doctoral from the same college, he has also served in AFMC as assistant professor, associate professor and professor.

His last appointment was as Commanding Officer, INHS Asvini at Mumbai. Other important appointments held by the Flag Officer are Command Medical Officer, Southern Naval Command, Executive Officer, INHS Asvini, Consultant (Medicine & Cardiology), INHS Asvini.

The Admiral hails from a family of doctors. His father Col IM Kalra (retd), an anesthesiologist and his brother Maj Gen Deepak Kalra (retd), a highly decorated eye surgeon, both served in the Armed Forces Medical Services.

“I belong to a proud Army Medical Corp (AMC) crowd. My family has at least a 100 years of service to the armed forces. Between my brother and I, we have four presidential medals. It feels good to do something for the service, which has given you so much,” said Admiral Kalra.

