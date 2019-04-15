Airports authority of India, Pune allocates Jet airways slots to other airlines

The Airports authority of India (AAI), Pune has allocated all the slots earlier used by Jet Airways to various other players as the latter has failed to resume its operations from the Lohegaon Airport, said Ajay Kumar, airport director, Lohegaon airport. Saddled with more than $1.2 billion of bank debt, the airline has been teetering for weeks and is yet to receive a loan of about $217 million from its lenders as part of a rescue deal agreed in late March.

“We have given the slots that were with the Jet Airways to other airlines like Spicejet and Indigo. These slots available for the Jet airways flights were not being used. A deadline was given to the airlines to resume their schedule. Since they could not resume the aircraft operations, these slots have been given to other airlines,” said Kumar.

A total of 160 aircraft operates from the Lohegaon airport everyday, according to Kumar. He said that the cancellation of 18 Jet Airways flights to and from the city has brought down the number of flight operations to 142.

The official informed that other airlines would start using the reallocated slots by the end of April.

“Until the first week of April, Jet Airways was using only three slots. We had expected the airlines to get over the crisis by the second week of the April. Since there was no change in the condition, these slots have gone to others,” said an official.

According to people in the know-how, if the Airlines desired to resume their operations from the Lohegaon airport, they will have to reapply to AAI, Pune, for the slots, said officials.

Jet Airways has cancelled 58 flights across India from various destinations.

The airlines has already cancelled all its major operations from Pune to Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi, among others. The last operation to Indore was also cancelled, bringing the count to zero.

The airline’s direct international flights to Singapore and Abu Dhabi also do not feature in the summer schedule of the e Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)

