Ajit Pawar demands ₹1,000 fine for not wearing masks

pune

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 17:13 IST

Pune Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has urged the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to increase the fine for not wearing masks.

“Many people are still not wearing masks, which is a wrong practice. We will now increase the fine to Rs 1,000. I will have a meeting today in the afternoon and we will decide,” said Pawar who was in the city to inaugurate Covid care centres at Auto Cluster, Chinchwad (216 beds) and in Baner (314 beds).

Pawar was unhappy over people not following the Covid norms of mandatory masks at public places.

Currently, the PMC and PCMC have levied Rs 500 fine from people not wearing masks.

“If people continue to not wear masks then cases will keep on increasing. All doctors, police, and politicians are trying their best to control the virus and currently what we need is support from people. All should wear a mask and maintain social distance, only then can we defeat the virus,” added Pawar.

Earlier, the PCMC levied a Rs 200 fine, but later on, increased it to Rs 500.

“A decision will be taken soon. As people are not following rules we need to take harsh decisions. If the public does not take it seriously then we all have to bear the consequences,” said Anna Bodade, assistant municipal commissioner, PCMC.

In most areas of PCMC, people were seen not following norms especially vendors who are selling vegetables and fruits.

“I have noticed, along with vendors, that even buyers are not wearing masks. This is completely wrong, one should avoid wrong practices for a safe future,” added Bodade.

Casual approach

An HT reporter observed on Friday that social distancing rules were completely flouted at tea stalls and snack shops.

“Earlier people used to follow rules strictly, now they don’t stand in a queue while maintaining social distance even after telling them many times,” said Mai Wadewale, a shop owner at Dange chowk.

“People have even continued spitting on roads. PCMC should take strict action for not wearing masks, and not maintaining social distance and spitting in public,” said Pratham Godbole, a customer at Mai Wadewale’s shop.