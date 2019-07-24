Alleged Maoist sympathiser Murlidharan walks out of Pune prison

Konnath Murlidharan, 66, an alleged Maoist sympathiser, walked out of the Yerawada central jail at 7:30pm on Tuesday evening.

He was lodged in jail since May 2015 when he was arrested from Talegaon by Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS). He has been arrested along with his aide Ismail Humza and booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention At (UAPA) similar to the activists booked in the Elgar Parishad case.

“I’m thankful for my release. I’m thankful to everybody who has worked for my release. A lot of people have worked to see that I come out,” said an elated, Murlidharan as he walked out of prison gates.

The police suspected Murlidharan of being an active member of the banned organisation Communist Party of India (Maoist) (CPI(M)). He was arrested while being in possession of PAN cards with his picture but different names along with CPI(M) related literature.

The Bombay High Court granted him bail on February 25. However, based on an opposing government appeal, the order was stayed until June 5.

A Supreme Court bench comprising of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice MR Shah had observed in a one-page order issued on May 22, “No case is made out to interfere with the impugned order(s) passed by the high court. The special leave petition is, accordingly, dismissed.”

Based on the Supreme Court order’s merit, Humza was also granted bail by a sessions court in Pune. A group of Murlidharan’s supporters, along with his ex-wife VC Jenny, 51, were present to welcome him. Jenny is head of an organisation called

‘Justice for Murli’ which has garnered support from names like Noam Chomsky, American philosopher; PK Shamsuddin, former Kerala HC judge and former Kerala parliamentarians MM Lawrence and Sebastian Paul.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 16:38 IST