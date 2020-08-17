e-paper
Almatti dam discharge to 2 lakh cuses

Last year, backwater of the Almatti dam caused flooding in Kolhapur and Sangli districts, causing large scale damage

pune Updated: Aug 17, 2020 17:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
People walk through flooded Streets of Sangli in August 2019.
People walk through flooded Streets of Sangli in August 2019.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

Heavy rainfall in western Maharashtra for four consecutive days have forced authorities to release water from various dams in the region including Koyana, which has led to increase in water level of Krishna river, resulting into large inflow for Almatti dam. Due to heavy rainfall in Satara district, Koyna dam’s water discharge was increased upto 52,146 cusecs by 5 pm on Sunday in the downstream Koyna river, a district official said on Sunday.

According to officials, to prevent flooding at backwaters in border areas of Maharashtra and Karnataka, water discharge Almatti from the Almatti dam in north Karnataka has been increased by 20,000 cusecs to 2 lakh cusecs by 6 pm on Sunday. The discharge was increased upto 2 lakh after Maharashtra minister Rajendra Patil-Yadravkar spoke with Karnataka’s water resources minister Ramesh Jarkiholi

Last year, backwater of the Almatti dam caused flooding in Kolhapur and Sangli districts, causing large scale damage with 60 persons losing their lives. By evening Koyna dam was filled to 86 per cent of its total capacity of 105 TMC while ater is also being

releasedat the rate of 14,486 cusecs from the Chandoli dam on the Warna river, which separates Sangli and Kolhapur districts.

In Kolhapur district, the catchment area of the Radhanagari dam has been receiving intermitten tshowers. “Four gates of the Radhanagari dam are opened and

water is being currently discharged at the rate of 7,112 cusecs,” a Kolhapur district official said.

Catchment areas of four Dams that supply water to Pune also continued to receive good rains on Sunday as Temghar and Warasgaon received 102mm rain while Panshet and Khadakswala received 106mm and 44mm respectively. The water level storage at all four dams stands at 81.7%.

Meanwhile, an “orange alert” has been issued by the Met department for ghat areas in Pune district for Monday.

“Isolated heavy rainfall to very heavy rainfall in ghat areas of Pune district is likely to occur for all four days from August 17 onwards,” the IMD said.

An orange alert has been given in the flat areas of Pune district as there are chances of low visibility, slippery road and chances of landslide adjacent to the hilly region, a Met department official said.

On Sunday till 5: 30 pm, Shivaji Nagar received 9mm while Lohegaon and Pashan received 6mm and 18.4 mm rain respectively.

