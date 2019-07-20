Anticipatory bail plea of NCP MLA Dilip Mohite rejected by Pune district court

The Khed district and additional sessions Judge AM Ambalkar on Friday, rejected the anticipatory bail application of NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) member of legislative assembly (MLA) Dilip Mohite, in connection to the violence that broke out, post the Maratha Kranti Morcha protests in Chakan, in August last year.

Mohite’s name was linked to the case post police investigations, after which a case was lodged against him. Mohite had moved an application seeking pre-arrest anticipatory bail from the court, which heard the arguments of both sides on Thursday and kept its order on Friday.

The witnesses, in their submission before the court stated that Mohite participated in a conspiratorial meeting, which later led to violence in the area.

Public prosecutor Arun Dhamale said that MLA Mohite’s speech reflected his involvement in Chakan violence and the names of the witnesses will not disclosed at this juncture.

Mohite’s defence lawyer, Advocate Harshad Nimbalkar said that police had framed Mohite by adding the conspiracy section to the first information report.

He has been framed because of the forthcoming assembly election and it’s a act of harassment, Nimbalkar said during his submission before the court.

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 16:28 IST