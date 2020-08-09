e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / ARDE approves survey for underground tunnel connecting Panchavati to Kothrud, Gokhale nagar

ARDE approves survey for underground tunnel connecting Panchavati to Kothrud, Gokhale nagar

pune Updated: Aug 09, 2020 00:14 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

The Pune Municipal Corporation has received all required permissions to conduct a survey and feasibility study of an underground tunnel that will connect Panchavati, Pashan to Senapati Bapat road and Paud road.

The project was planned 20 years ago but has been in the pipeline ever since.

After the ARDE gave a nod for carrying out the survey and feasibility study, Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar immediately conducted a review meeting for the same and instructed the administration to immediately begin the survey and feasibility study of the underground tunnel that would connect various parts.

Pune is surrounded by many hills which are located in the city. Due to the hills, commuters are forced take a longer route to their destinations.

Project department chief engineer Srinivas Bonala said, “We got all the necessary permissions to carry out the survey. Already there is a budget provision for the project in the municipal corporation budget. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol have conducted meetings for the same.”

Shivajingar MLA Siddharth Shirole said, “ARDE has granted permission to survey feasibility of the underground road from Panchavati (Pashan) to Senapati Bapat road and Paud road. This approval will give impetus to the work of the new proposed route that is much needed as a long term solution to the traffic movement on Paud road, Senapati Bapat road and Shivaji Nagar area.”

top news
Hardeep Puri cautions against speculative observations on Kozhikode air crash
Hardeep Puri cautions against speculative observations on Kozhikode air crash
‘India-China can overcome differences with equilibrium’: S Jaishankar
‘India-China can overcome differences with equilibrium’: S Jaishankar
Indian, Chinese armies hold talks on Ladakh’s Depsang plains
Indian, Chinese armies hold talks on Ladakh’s Depsang plains
Jubilant Life Sciences presents 1,000 vials of Remdesivir to UP CM
Jubilant Life Sciences presents 1,000 vials of Remdesivir to UP CM
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
Highest single-day spike takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally past 5 lakh
Highest single-day spike takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally past 5 lakh
Woakes, Buttler lead England to thrilling 3-wicket win over Pakistan
Woakes, Buttler lead England to thrilling 3-wicket win over Pakistan
Rs 1.5 lakh in tiffin box: Lashkar terror finance ring busted, claim forces
Rs 1.5 lakh in tiffin box: Lashkar terror finance ring busted, claim forces
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In