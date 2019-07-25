Army Institute of Technology, Pune, to hold regional mentoring session

The Army Institute of Technology (AIT), under the aegis of the ministry of human resource development (MHRD) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will organise regional mentoring session for proof of concept (PoC) for innovative ideas, and the orientation session on Institution’s Innovation Council 2.0 (IIC 2.0) and Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2020 at the institute campus on July 26.

Abhay Jere, chief innovation officer, MHRD, will be the chief guest while Sanjay Inamdar, chairman, AICTE startup committee, will be present at the inauguration ceremony.

At least 150 student teams will participate in the PoC regional mentoring sessions and 100 faculty from different institutes are expected to participate in IIC2.0 and ARIIA 2020 orientation session from Maharashtra and Goa region. The orientation sessions will be taken by Dipan Sahu, IIC national coordinator, along with Pankaj Pandey, IIC zonal coordinator for South-West India and Sarim Moin, innovation officer, MHRD. The mentoring session for students will be conducted by the team from entrepreneurship development institute of India (EDII).

The ministry of human resource development has set up MHRD’s innovation cell (MIC) at AICTE, New Delhi, to undertake policy and programme initiatives towards building and streamlining innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in higher educational institutions (HEIs). Among the various programmes that have been initiated by MHRD’s Innovation Cell and AICTE, salient ones are Smart India Hackathon, National Student Start-up Policy, Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievement (ARIIA) and Setting up Institutions Innovation Councils (IICs) in HEIs.

Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) is an initiative of MHRD to systematically rank all major higher educational institutions and universities in India on indicators related to ‘Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development’ among students and faculties.

IIC 2.0 edition is an improvised version with better features of incentive and rating mechanism and flexible calendar of activities. It is an enabling platform for IICs in network to leverage the opportunity through collaboration, convergence and connection.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 16:46 IST