Baba Kalyani to get award for promoting ‘swadeshi’ concept at event in Pune

The annual Lokmanya Tilak National Award constituted by the Lokmanya Tilak Smarak Trust will be awarded to eminent industrialist Baba Kalyani, said Deepak Tilak, president, Tilak Trust on Friday.

The award will be presented on August 1 by union minister for road transport Nitin Gadkari and former union minister Sushilkumar Shinde at Tilak Smarak Mandir. The award consists of ₹1 lakh, a gold medal, citation and memorabilia.

Deepak Tilak, great grandson of Lokmanya Tilak, said, “Baba Kalyani is the chairman and managing director of Bharat Forge Limited. Kalyani’s company is the largest exporter of automotive components and Bharat Forge is at the forefront in promoting the ‘Made in India’ brand globally. Taking into consideration the invaluable contribution of Kalyani to promote the concept of ‘swadeshi’, the trustees came to the unanimous decision of selecting him for this year’s award,” he said.

The national award was instituted in 1993 and is now in its 36th year. Previous recipients include stalwarts such as SM Joshi, Comrade SA Dange, Indira Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Manmohan Singh, Pranab Mukhejee, Rahul Bajaj, G Madhavan Nair, NR Narayan Murthy and ISRO chief K Sivan.

Two books on the great freedom fighter — Lokmanya B G Tilak –The visionary by Deepak Tilak and a Marathi book Kavyatun Tilak Darshan by Swapnil Pore — will be released at the function.

Various events to mark the 100th death anniversary year of Lokmanya Tilak were announced by the trust. They include reprint of Lokmanya’s 17 books in Marathi and 12 books written in English, an international conference at Tilak Maharashtra University on the theme of Lokmanya’s thought in the contemporary era, the creation of a permanent art gallery with paintings depicting various events during Lokmanya’s life and a Jyotish Sammelan at Sangli as was done by Lokmanya during his lifetime.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 16:46 IST