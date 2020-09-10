Baner Covid facility faces medical manpower shortage

pune

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 20:53 IST

Medical manpower shortage has become a pricking thorn in the running of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Covid care facilities across the city. The Baner Covid hospital inaugurated on August 28 has not been able to operate to its full capacity because of the lack of manpower,said Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

The 314-bed capacity hospital, currently has only 55 patients undergoing treatment. The PMC has also stopped new admissions to the facility, till the medical manpower shortage has been fixed.

Mohol said, “The hospital was inaugurated on August 28, but is currently running under capacity. Earlier, the agency which had been appointed to provide a medical team, submitted a letter expressing their inability to provide the manpower. Now, PMC has appointed a new agency which is running the jumbo hospital. The agency’s name is Dr Bhise, which has an earlier experience of being recruited at the COEP jumbo facility to manage an ICU unit. Their experience is good.”

Mohol said, “We are trying to increase infrastructure required to handle the Covid-19 situation in the city. It is comparatively easy to increase infrastructure, but now we are facing medical and trained manpower shortage.”

“After the jumbo hospital experience which was riddled with problems, PMC has decided to go slow and start hospital operations step by step even though it has a capacity of 314 beds,” added the mayor.

Dr Ramesh Ranka, director of Ranka Hospital, said, “Due to the scale of the pandemic, there is a shortage of medical manpower. Many employees working in the health sector left their jobs due to fear of contracting the virus. Poaching is also going on at some places to attract medical staff.”

Congress leader Aba Bagul said, “In the last six months, PMC medical staff has tried to control the pandemic.Now, the situation has worsened and the state government must provide additional manpower and if needed, seek help of the armed forces medical college which is in Pune. They even have a nursing college.”

Additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar said that the previous agency had expressed its unwillingness to run the hospital and a new agency was appointed. The Baner hospital had been inaugurated by deputy chief minister AJit Pawar and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. As both the leaders shared the dias together after the oath-taking ceremony, the inauguration created ripples in the political circles.

“Bharatiya Janata Party is ruling in the Pune Municipal Corporation, hence, they invited Fadnavis and as a the district guardian minister is Ajit Pawar, he was also there for the inauguration,” added Mohol.