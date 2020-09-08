Barricading, restrictions in containment zones irk residents

pune

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 21:43 IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) announced new containment zones on Sunday to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 infection. However, the action has invited ire of local residents who allege that stepping out to buy essentials and seek medical attention has also become difficult in the sealed areas due to the tin sheet barricades. As of September 8, PMC has 74 micro-containment zones with Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward with the highest number of sealed areas at 11.

In Dhankavdi, eight containment zones have been created from the earlier six and in Sahakarnagar, the number has gone up from two to three. Residents of Balajinagar allege that despite being under strict restrictions in the containment zones, the number of Covid-19 cases in the area is only increasing. “What is the use of sealing the area and barricading it, when it has failed to arrest the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 infection. The barricades causing inconvenience to senior citizens, women and other members of the society who want to step out of the area in case of emergencies. More awareness and self discipline must be cultivated rather than resorting to barricading,” Santosh Alhat, a resident said. PMC staff had been distributing essential items at places where there was total lockdown and shops were closed. Now, however, residents are allowed to buy essentials like grocery and vegetables for a limited period.

Pune mayor Muralidhar Mohol said, “The restrictions in containment zones are essential to prevent the spread of the infection and as far as barricading is concerned, we will find out more in details and ensure that the inconvenience faced by citizens is reduced. All necessary essentials will be made available to them.”

Meawhile, Hadapsar residents have also aired their complaints about barricading in the area by the PMC. Residents of Bhekrainagar are particularly affected by the tin barricades in Dhamalwadi and Tukaridarshan area. The residents questioned the PMC’s move and said that it was causing inconvenience to them. “We have not understood the logic of barricading the area and how it helps in arresting the spread of the virus. Water supply to our area by tankers is getting affected due to the barricades,” said Maruti Dhamale. Bhekrainagar, Ganganagar, Dhamalwadi, Papadewasti and Tukaidarshan areas are dependent on water tanker supply for water and the connecting road has been currently barricaded.

Similarly in Kondhwa –Yeolewadi belt, the number of containment zones have gone up to three from the existing two and restrictions have been put in place to prevent the spread of the virus.