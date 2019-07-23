Bengaluru FC soccer schools’ gameplan for Pune’s young players

Bengaluru FC, the Indian Super League (ISL) football club has more to do with Pune football than meets the eye, or the feet.

Mandar Tamhane, CEO of Bengaluru FC (BFC) is born and brought up in Pune, with an active automobile business running in the city. An ex-Loyola student, Tamhane has managed Deccan XI FC in Pune and been involved as treasurer of the Poona District Football Association (PDFA) - a post he “technically” still holds.

Now, in a move aimed at connecting Bengaluru FC to the grassroots football movement in Pune, Tamhane has launched the Bengaluru FC soccer schools programme in the city.

“I know Pune because I’m from here. It’s important to reach schools and it’s easy to reach them thanks to Sports Excel. As of now we’ve linked up with two schools – Vidya Bhavan (Model Colony) and The Bishop’s School (Undri). The programme commenced on July 2, 2019,” says Tamhane.

Sports Excel? Perhaps the grassroots equation of this coaching endeavour has kept it out of the public eye.

However, consider that Bengaluru FC and Tamhane have been at it, rather successfully for six years now; so they would know who to tie-up with in Pune?

“My association with BFC - I’ve been here since the beginning, even before the club started playing in the national league. I’ve always wanted to make a contribution to the world of football in India and I’ve always wanted to focus on the growth and development of the sport by focusing on children. Our goal at BFC is to develop the game at every level. We want to focus on the u-10, u-12, u-16 and u-18 categories, and not just on the first team,” is Tamhane’s view.

That BFC story is playing out in Pune now via Sports Excel.

The fact is, there is a huge void currently in Pune football at the marquee level. FC Pune City, Pune FC, DSK Shivajians and Kalyani Bharat have all shut, or nearly shut down, for various reasons.

“It was different for every club. We had some really good teams in Pune. A lot of players, who are now playing in the Indian Super League, I-League and even for the nation, have come out of the Pune FC Academy. DSK Shivajians have a history which takes them back to the 1970s. The reasons for shutting down, I’m pretty sure, are different for every club. Regarding FC Pune City, we are completely unaware of the situation they are in. I don’t know why clubs don’t thrive because the city has a lot of potential in football, especially on a youth level,” is how Tamhane sees the city’s football-scape.

BFC CEO Mandar Tamhane is a Punekar who has been closely involved with football clubs and management in the city. ( HT/PHOTO )

Which is where Sports Excel and BFC step in with a football programme craftily built into the school’s academic agenda.

The Sports Excel crew meet HT on the Vidya Bhavan grounds and like Tamhane, they are all dyed-in-football hardcore Puneris.

Christanand Vase, an ex-Vincentian and sports coach with 30 years of experience from Rajasthan to Karnataka, apart from Pune, sits atop this coaching pyramid.

He explains, “Sports Excel focuses on children who are in the third standard and ensure that they have proper exposure to football during their PE (physical education) periods.”

“We don’t simply make the children play, but instead, involve them in certain drills to check physical and footballing ability. Many don’t get the chance to do something with a ball if they are playing a full game at this level, and these drills ensure that every child gets an equal amount of time to show their skills,” he claims.

That still is the Sports Excel curriculum. Now, where and how does BFC fit in?

“Bengaluru FC are in it for the long haul, as are we”, says Vase, adding, “Sports Excel are the first coaching team Bengaluru FC have tied-up with outside Karnataka, where they’ve allowed schools to follow BFC’s curriculum.”

And BFC are extremely specific about the fact that they are aiming to build character, not just footballers with Instagram nous.

What does BFC bring to the pitch? A sound curriculum. Bengaluru FC technical officers and coaches. BFC coaches visiting the soccer schools in Pune regularly. “Their job isn’t just to look for promising players, but also to train and evaluate the Sports Excel coaches. Sports Excel doesn’t want their coaches to be sub-par. In order to bring out the best in the kids, we require the best coaches,” says Vase.

Scouts from Bengaluru FC will visit Pune to keep an eye out for children who have potential.

Bengaluru FC CEO Tamhane believes it is all about catalysing the growth of football.

“For me the golden age falls in the category of U-8 and U-10. We need coaches who can nurture these kids with football and help them attain their maximum potential,” says Tamhane, adding, “There are four steps to follow and we need all four to ensure we are making progress. They are – youth development, coaches who want to focus on youth, proper infrastructure, and proper competitions for the youth.”

Player quote

Aaron Prakash Dawande (Vidya Bhavan)

Age - 10 years

Class - 6th

“I feel really good playing here and it will help me to progress in football. I play as a striker and want to work a little more on my shooting, . I follow the ISL, I visit the stadium here in Pune to watch the matches and my goal is to play for the Indian national team.”

Women first to the World Cup

One of the two Pune centres where Sports Excel is running the BFC soccer schools programme is exclusively a girls school. “I believe that the Indian National women’s team will play the women’s world cup before the men’s team. We feel, as a club, it’s our responsibility to offer an equal opportunity to the kids for a better tomorrow,” is how BFC CEO Mandar Tamhane puts it.

Sports Excel is a team of eight coaches, excluding Vase. The three female coaches have all played at the national level. Naomi Vase, is head coach Vase’s daughter was selected by Sports Authority of India to do her post graduate training in football at Kolkata. She also holds a coaching D-licence.

Sports Excel’s Naomi Vase (centre) works with students of the Vidya Bhavan School, Model Colony. ( Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO )

Diet, diet, burrp! diet

Sports Excel explains the diet for players below 10

- Every player is strictly requested to bring a recovery diet.

- This includes a banana, monkey nuts, pieces of cucumber or carrot.

- Players have to consume this snack 30 minutes after a day’s training session

“We don’t know when these children will reach home and when they will eat. In many scenarios, if kids are hungry and don’t get proper food at home, they’ll munch on chips and roadside junk food which is very bad for their health and metabolism. Due to that, we keep ask the children to carry the aforementioned items. We insist on it.”

Christanand Vase, Sports Excel

When does the ISL start?

The sixth edition of the Indian Super League is rumoured to commence in the third week of October. The dates haven’t been officially announced yet.

Where did BFC finish last season?

Bengaluru FC were crowned champions of the Indian Super League 2018-19. In 2017-18, they were the runners-up as they lost to Chennaiyin FC in the final, but did go on to win the inaugural Super Cup 2018, beating East Bengal at the Kalinga Stadium.

How much is Sports Excel charging?

The charges for soccer schools organised by Sports Excel are not fixed. The fee depends on the school and students. There are special discounts for under-privileged kids. While other academies charge upto Rs 2,500 for 3 days per week, the Sports Excel fee is nominal.

How much is BFC charging?

There is a contract in place, but no fee included. Whatever capital is generated from the soccer schools will be divided between BFC and Sports Excel. The percentage depends on revenue being generated.

What is revenue sharing arrangement?

It scales up as the soccer schools generate more revenue. BFC’s share will increase if revenue generated is high.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 14:56 IST