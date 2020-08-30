e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute to conduct online courses on vedas

Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute to conduct online courses on vedas

This series of lectures will show how vedas have played an important role in the socio-religious traditions of India

pune Updated: Aug 30, 2020 17:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute.
The Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute.(HT PHOTO)
         

One of the oldest institutes in the city – the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute has announced it will be conducting special online courses on vedas.

The institute released the information on its twitter handle on August 28, 2020.

The tweet said, “We are extremely happy to announce the launch of a very special online course on vedas. It is a series of 18 lectures: 1 opening session, 5 lectures on Rigveda, lectures on Yajurveda and Samveda each, 5 lectures on Atharvaveda, and 1 concluding session.”

According to the Bhandarkar Oriental Research institute, the course is extremely diverse in nature. The lectures on Rigveda and Yajurveda revolve around literary tradition, religious and ritualistic elements, and philosophical aspects. The Samveda module delves into ritualistic aspects, and it also explores the possible parallels between Saamgan (orthodox singing of Samaveda) and Indian classical music.

The Atharvaveda module is very interesting. It looks at ritualistic and tantrik elements (magic and black magic), origins of Ayurveda, and also the society that existed during the time.

This series of lectures will show how vedas have played an important role in the socio-religious traditions of India and how they have influenced the ways of thinking of Indian people.

“A rare opportunity to listen to the experts who will introduce the four vedas with audio-visual demonstrations,” the institute wrote on twitter.

Schedule

Rigveda: September 7-12

Yajurveda: September 14-16

Samveda: September 17-19

Atharvaveda: September - 21 to 26

Timing : 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM

Language: English

Platform: Google Meet

Fees: INR 3000/- (with GST) or USD 50

top news
Is Donald Trump better for India or Joe Biden? S Jaishankar answers
Is Donald Trump better for India or Joe Biden? S Jaishankar answers
Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, strategic Atal Rohtang Tunnel ready for inauguration
Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, strategic Atal Rohtang Tunnel ready for inauguration
JD (U) makes seat swap offer to BJP for Jharkhand assembly bypolls
JD (U) makes seat swap offer to BJP for Jharkhand assembly bypolls
TMC takes ‘flagged it first’ approach to tackle corruption taint in poll-bound Bengal
TMC takes ‘flagged it first’ approach to tackle corruption taint in poll-bound Bengal
Never met Sushant Singh, saw Rhea in 2017, claims Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya
Never met Sushant Singh, saw Rhea in 2017, claims Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya
Over 1 lakh respond to Jharkhand CM’s Twitter poll on NEET-JEE exams
Over 1 lakh respond to Jharkhand CM’s Twitter poll on NEET-JEE exams
‘Just because you did it…’: Jaishankar’s crushing comeback to Imran Khan’s barb
‘Just because you did it…’: Jaishankar’s crushing comeback to Imran Khan’s barb
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In