Birthday celebration gone wrong: Three killed, four hurt in road accident at Khed Shivapur

A birthday celebration turned tragic after a group of three youths were killed while four of their friends sustained grievous injuries and one escaped unhurt in an accident at Shindewadi near Khed Shivapur on Pune-Satara road at 1:30am on Monday.

The friends were celebrating Sushil Gopal Kamble’s (23) birthday at the Taljai slums area, according to the police. When they left the area to head towards the Dargah of Qamar Ali Darvesh, they were hit by a speeding truck.

The victims were on three bikes - three each on two bikes and two others on the third one - and were on their way to Khed Shivapur Dargah of Qamar Ali Darvesh, police said.

A speeding truck hit the two-wheelers on which the youths were riding at Shindewadi. ( HT PHOTO )

The accident spot is located at a distance of 24km from Pune. The accident comes just three days after nine youths were killed in a road accident when their car collided head-on with a speeding truck at Kadamwakvasti in Loni Kalbhor on July 20.

In the latest accident, the deceased have been identified as ,Sushil Kamble, Suraj Kaka Shinde (24) and Aniket Bharat Randive (23). The injured have been identified as Karan Jadhav, Rakesh Karhade, Amar Kamble and Chetan Lokhande and they have been admitted to Shloka Hospital near Sasewadi.

The Rajgad police have arrested Suresh Sushil, driver of the speeding truck for rash driving.

According to the police, the friends were at the Taljai hills locality for a celebration and then headed towards the Khed Shivapur dargah on their two-wheelers via Katraj and reached Shindewadi. However, while they were on their way, a speeding truck hit them leading to the accident. Kamble, Shinde and Randive died on the spot while the others fell down and sustained serious head and leg injuries along with wounds all over the face and bodies, police said.

According to the police, none of them were wearing their helmets at the time of the accident.

Assistant police inspector (API) Dattatreya Darade of Rajgad police station said that the youths were riding three motorcycles bearing number MH 12 LE 2635, MH12 LL 2079 and MH 12 RD 5174, when their bikes were hit by a speeding truck from behind near Kirloskar company on the highway.

“We have lodged a case of rash and negligent driving against Suresh Sushil, a resident of Haryana, who was driving the truck. The bodies have been handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem was performed,” said Darade.

The accused has been arrested under 304 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Family crushed after their breadwinner dies on his birthday

The deceased Sushil Gopal Kamble (23) was an autoricksaw driver; Suraj Kaka Shinde (24) worked at a mobile shop and Aniket Bharat Randive (23) was an employee at a flex printing shop. The residents of Sahakarnagar near Taljai hills came from poor economic backgrounds. The deceased were the bread earners for their family, the police said.

Sandeep Gaikwad, a resident of the area who knew the group of friends said, “They were the sole bread earners for their family. What is shocking is that Sushil, whose birthday the friends were celebrating, also died in the accident. We have learnt from the police that the truck driver lost control and rammed into them, resulting in their death. We want strict punishment for the driver. The authorities should also pay attention to safety rules on the highway so that such an incident is not occurred again.”

“However, their absence will always be felt by their families and their sorrow cannot be compensated,” added Gaikwad.

Bansilal Kamble, a relative of Sushil said, “They all have been friends since childhood and were hardworking. They struggled to make their ends meet. The entire family is shocked by Sushil’s untimely death. He wanted to earn money for his family and wanted to see them well-settled. His death has shattered the family who know have to fend for themselves.”

Kamble added, “It is sad that Sushil and his friends lost their lives because of a truck driver who was drunk and his reckless driving caused the tragedy.”

Local police station officials who communicated with the families said that they were appalled at seeing the condition of their homes. “Most of them lived in small tenements and had bare minimum things in their house as they were from poor economic backgrounds,” said a local police station official who co-ordinated with the families.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 14:22 IST