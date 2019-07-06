Booster shots for micro, small and medium enterprises in Union Budget, say Pune industrialists

City-based industrialists said that the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), the sector responsible for generating a major source of employment for a large section of society, was the key focus of the 2019 union budget presented on Friday.

Deepak Karandikar, chairman of the MSME committee constituted by the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries & Agriculture (MCCIA), said, “The budget presented by the union government will certainly benefit the MSME sector significantly. The boost that the government has given on the infrastructural front will certainly kick-start the overall development, thus benefiting the small and medium industries as well.”

“Various other efforts taken by the government in encouraging the small and medium industries will have a very positive impact on the economy,” Karandikar said.

Pradeep Bhargava, MCCIA president and independent director, Persistent Systems Ltd said, “The budget has to be welcomed as the work related to all the basic needs have some timeline, either they are achieved or will be achieved in an estimated period which is very good for the overall sector.”

“The budget caters to both urban and rural issues, which should be applauded. It focuses on quality of life of citizens. Besides this sector, there are a few issues such as managing the deficit or the sum that will be invested in the infrastructural development is commendable as well.”

According to Bhargava, the government’s message is clear that electric vehicle is the road ahead.

Vikas Khanvelkar, managing director of city-based company DesignTech Systems Ltd, said, “The budget has focussed on social causes like water for every household, education, healthcare, booster for the micro, small and medium enterprises and affordable housing.”

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 16:27 IST