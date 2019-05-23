Boy electrocuted: Gaikwad family in Pune worry about limbless child, mounting medical bill

A month after three-and-half-year-old Aditya Gaikwad sustained severe burn injuries, the child has lost all four of his limbs while his parents are left with mounting medical bills. Aditya was playing on the terrace of his relative’s house in Katraj when the cable he came in contact with live transformer erected nearby on April 18.

Aditya’s father Ganesh Gaikwad (29), who is a resident of Chandramani Sangh, near Aundh road, lives with the injured child and his wife Rupali (26), who works as domestic help. With burn marks scalding the remnants of his limbs, Aditya is under medical care at the Sassoon General Hospital.

The house where the incident took place belongs to the paternal uncle of Aditya’s father, Vijay Namdev Gaikwad, a man in his late 40s. He had gone out for work while his wife was in the one-storey house on April 18, when the incident took place. Located in Katraj area, the rear wall of the house is barely two-three meter away from a transformer.

“We have no clear idea about what went down that day. He said that the pole pulled him towards it. Then he said he had a wooden rod in his hands. We came up with a theory that it was probably a metal rod. However, there is no way for us to know,” said Ganesh.

However, an official of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has claimed that the house is located close to the transformer.

“When construction is first erected, the permission for it is issued after following multiple safety guidelines by MSEDCL. They have probably expanded the construction later - vertically and horizontally,” the official said.

“When they (MSEDCL) first offered Rs 20,000 to me, I had refused it. However, their officer Bhanusudan Barkade told me that it is only an emergency fund and not compensation. He took a signed letter from me to that effect,” said Ganesh.

Aditya had left his house in order to go to his grand-uncle’s house 20-25 days before the incident. However, he returned without his complete hands and legs below the knee as they had to be amputated. Since then, the family has moved out of the house and rented another house in the nearby area. The owner of the house is identified as Sodnishe (the first name not known) from Satara district. Police have booked him for negligence along with officials of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited officials.

A case in the matter was registered under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code was registered against the two at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

Aditya Gaikwad was playing at the terrace of the building located near the transformer when he got electrocuted on April 18. He was visiting his relative’s house in Ambegaon Khurd. ( Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO )

Police seeks documents of house

The police investigation officers have sought documents of the said house, where three-and-half-year-old Aditya Gaikwad came in contact with a transformer, suffering electrocution. Post the incident Gaikwad’s limbs had to be amputated for him to survive.

“We have sought details like whether necessary approvals were given for extension of the house,” said police sub-inspector VD Kesarkar who is the investigation officer in the case.

Aditya Gaikwad was playing on the terrace of the house on April 18 when he held a cable in his hand. The cable then came in contact with live transformer leading to burn injuries. As the injuries were of serious nature, the boy’s veins were irreparably damaged as a result of which his limbs had to be amputated.

Police have booked Maharashtra State Energy Distribution Company Limited staff and Manoj Sodmise, owner of the house where Aditya was playing under Sections 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Maharashtra State Energy Distribution Company Limited authorities maintained that they had fenced the area around the transformer and put on the onus on the house owner for the unattended metal bars on the terrace.

“Maharashtra State Energy Distribution Company Limited authorities and the house owner has been booked for their negligence which led to the amputation of all the limbs of the child,” said Kesarkar. The Maharashtra State Energy Distribution Company Limited has given Rs 20,000 as compensation to the family.

Sassoon hospital to find support for Aditya

Aditya Gaikwad, three-and-half-year-old, who suffered severe shock and burn injuries after he came in contact with a live transformer on April 15, was shifted to Sassoon hospital where doctors at the hospital decided to amputate all of his limbs for his survival. This has left the child to be dependent physically on his family members.

To overcome the same and help the child physically and mentally the hospital now plans to rehabilitate the child so that he overcomes the anxiety caused due to loss of limbs. The hospital also plans to financially help the family through NGOs. Besides this, the father of the child, Ganesh Gaikwad, has been running around from pillar to post to get help from private centres that can offer limb reconstruction for his child, but in vain so far.

About the condition of Aditya, Dr Ajay Taware, medical superintendent of Sassoon hospital said the child’s condition is stable. “Since he was electrocuted, his limbs were affected and had to be amputated then for his own survival as the burns were deep,” said Taware.

“Now, looking at the overall poor financial condition of the child’s parents, it is important that the family gets financial support so that the child can get proper rehabilitation. Aditya will be shifted to a better facility soon and we also plan to find financial support for the family as they are extremely poor,” added Taware.

First Published: May 23, 2019 16:24 IST