Boy who sparked Pimpri bar fight-turned-murder is a minor, apprehended

The boy who sparked a fight-turned-murder, after bar employees stopped him from urinating in front of a bar in Pimpri, was found to be a minor. He was apprehended along with two others late on Wednesday night.

Three people were arrested in the early hours of Thursday in the murder case of Hitesh Mulchandani, 24, a resident of Pimpri. Mulchandani’s charred body was found on Tuesday night near Kunal restaurant and bar, located at Radhika chowk, Pimpri.

Of the three, one was found to be a 17-year-old minor boy. The two others were identified as Yogesh Vitthal Tompe, alias Langda and Akshay Sanjay Bhosale alias Linga, both residents of Sangvi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

While, Tompe and Bhosale will be produced in a local court in Pimpri, the 17-year-old boy will be produced in the Juvenile Justice Board, Yerawada on Thursday afternoon.

According to the police, the main accused in the case is the 17-year-old boy. He was the one who broke the alcohol bottle on the head of a bar employee indentified as Kailas Patil. The teenager was also the one who urinated at the gate of the bar which subsequently sparked the fight.

The three were found in Khadki, according to police inspector (crime) Ranganath Unde of Pimpri police station who is investigating the case.

A few shop owners from Pimpri area had observed a bandh in the area on Wednesday to protest against the violence that claimed Mulchandani’s life.

A case under Sections 302, 326, 364, 504, 201 and 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Pimpri police station.

