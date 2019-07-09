Broken drainage raises a stink at Katraj, residents blame lethargic PMC

Residents of Morebaug on Satara road have been living with foul stench and wading through drainage water, along with the rainwater accumulated on the road, for a week.

The civic authorities have not plugged the drainage chamber located opposite Rajiv Gandhi zoological park at Katraj overflowing since a week. The chamber, located at the middle of the road, is causing stink as well as traffic chaos, said residents.

Arun Patil, who is a part of the security team for Sixth Sense housing society located near the broken drainage pipeline, uses the main road to reach the society. “For the past six days we are forced to bear the smell of sewage because of the leak in the drainage line. There is also lot of dirty water spurting out of the line because of rains, but the civic body is not doing anything. It is very difficult to walk through this part of the road and there are not many options available as there is no footpath either.”

Smita Sankaje, another resident of Bibvewadi who comes to Morebaug for work, said, “I have been noticing that the stench grows stronger in the evening when the drainage is overflowing and gets accumulated near the speed breakers with no place to drain.”

Ashwin Mhadik, who works in a grocery shop located near the drainage pipe, said, “I get down by bus right next to Morebaug and this sight of gushing drain water greets me in the morning for the past week. I am worried about my health as I have to wade through sewage water.”

Corporator Vasant More said he is aware of the problem but claims that his hands are tied. “We have been trying to talk to the private land owner through which the drainage line is supposed to pass and connect with the rest, but he refuses to allow Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to even work on his plot. The issue has been dragging for some months. Till an amicable solution is reached, residents and passers-by have to suffer,” said More.

