Budget increased, but no new initiatives at FTII, NFAI

The 2019-20 Union Budget presented on Friday did not have any significant rise in the budgetary allocations for a number of central government organisations in the city.

While the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) has an allocation of ₹32 crore as against ₹30 cr in the previous budget, the centre for development of advanced computing (C-DAC) and centre for materials for electronic and information technology have received funds of ₹120 crore and ₹30 crore respectively which is also higher than that of the last year’s budget.

Cyber security projects, has been allotted ₹120 crore, which is ₹10 crore higher than 2018 budget.

The National Centre for Cell Science, Pune along with 16 autonomous research and development institutions engaged in research has been allotted ₹761 crore while the National institute of Naturopathy along with 10 other institutions have been allotted ₹1,022 crore by the ministry of ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, unani, siddha and homeopathy. Agarkar research institute in the city along with 24 other institutions have been allotted ₹1,182 crore by the ministry of science and technology, government of India.

