Burglars hit a jewellery store in Pune, decamp with valuables worth over Rs1.6 lakh

Suspects captured on the close circuit television (CCTV) camera footage: police

pune Updated: Sep 21, 2020 17:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
A jewellery store in Wakad (Pune) was broken into and items from the shop were stolen in the early hours of Sunday.
A jewellery store in Wakad (Pune) was broken into and items from the shop were stolen in the early hours of Sunday.(REUTERS (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY))
         

A jewellery store in Wakad was broken into and items from the shop were stolen in the early hours of Sunday.

The shutter of the jewellery shop located at Datta Mandir road in Samartha chowk area of Wakad was busted open. Multiple suspects arrived in a car and were captured on the close circuit television (CCTV) footage.

“At least three kilogrammes of silver and five grammes of gold, total worth Rs 1,66,000 was stolen. The CCTV footage is not very clear. We are on the lookout for suspects,” said senior police inspector Vivek Muglikar of Wakad police station.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Wakad police station.

