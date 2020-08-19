Busiest highway passing through Pune riddled with problems

pune

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 23:16 IST

Located on the national highway number 4 along the Mumbai-Bengaluru route, Rajiv Gandhi Infotech park, Maharashtra’s largest IT park, employs over 3.5 lakh people.

Incomplete road works, encroachments and poorly designed service roads have turned the highway into an accident-prone spot, especially for motorists and riders passing through the stretch between Katraj and Balewadi.

The 40-kilometre stretch under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is riddled with potholes. The ongoing road work at Chandani chowk and Balewadi has made commuting a nightmare with no continuous crash barriers, lane markings or reflectors, say regulars traveling on the stretch.

Pune police in 2018 had identified 12 accident-prone spots on the stretch and authorities had taken corrective measures at some of these locations.

“I travelled to Mumbai last week to drop my relatives to the airport and when we passed through the highway it took more than an hour to connect to the Pune-Mumbai expressway as there were several potholes on the bypass stretch. The potholes were so huge and deep that my car suffered a scratch. The highway authorities should immediately carry out repairs before it causes a major mishap,” said Bipin Gandhi, a commuter on the highway.

Atul Namekar, secretary of Sinhgad road-Warje residents association said, “The bypass highway is a busy stretch that connects several parts of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas. Many mishaps have been reported on this road due to potholes, but some patch up is carried out only before monsoons. NHAI should come up with a permanent solution.”

The Katraj-Dehu road bypass highway was started in 1989 and the reason behind it was for heavy vehicles to travel from outside the city limits. So, trucks and trolleys coming from Bengaluru and Kolhapur and going towards Mumbai and Gujarat would use this bypass highway. However, the bypass in its 40 km stretch connects several parts of the city starting from Katraj, Sinhgad road, Warje, Kothrud, Baner, Balewadi, Hinjewadi, Chinchwad and Dehu road.

NHAI Pune project director Suhas Chitnis said, “We have started repair works on the bypass highway and are aware that potholes have increased on the stretch.”

BOX

Katraj to Dehu road bypass highway connects Mumbai to Bengaluru national highway (NH 4) and passes through western parts of Pune city

It was constructed by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in 1989

The total stretch of this highway is 40 km, which starts from Katraj in Pune city and ends at Dehu road in Pimpri-Chinchwad area

It connects to several parts of the city starting from Katraj, Sinhgad road, Warje, Kothrud, Baner, Balewadi, Hinjewadi, Chinchwad and Dehu road.

BOX –II

Potholes

No proper road signs

Broken medians

Small barricading on bridges

Uncovered pits at roadsides