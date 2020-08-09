Businessman duped to the tune of Rs 1.63 crore by duo claiming to be Zambian businessmen

pune

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 00:15 IST

The city police have filed First Information Report (FIR) against two men from the city who were claiming to be businessmen from Zambia in Africa and duped a businessman and eight others to the tune of Rs 1.63 crore.

The victim identified as Vikas Sawant ( 59), a businessman from Model colony, has lodged a complaint against the accused identified as Ajaz Riyaz Sherkar (49) , a resident of Kondhwa and Praveen Vasant Mate, a resident of Karvenagar under relevant sections of breach of trust and cheating of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the police, the victim runs a firm by the name Indway International which is into export and import business. He was introduced to Ajaz Sherkar in 2016 by a common friend during a meeting held in Cafe Coffee Day.

Sherkar claimed that he was a Zambian national engaged in the business of importing goods from the said country to India and gave a proposal related to importing goods to the victim.

Police said it was decide that that Sawant would import books wherein Sherkar asked him to meet a businessman in Sangli who was into notebooks business. Sawant and his wife went to Sangli and met him personally and the said person gave his approval for proceeding ahead with the business of book buying. However, he asked him to meet another person in Mumbai for moving ahead in the business deal to which he complied. The two accused then imported notebooks, sanitizers, napkins and electronic equipment in the name of Samruddhi Investment and Logwalk Zambia in seven containers.

They returned only 43,000 US dollars to the complainant and reneged on the remaining payment of Rs 2.33 lakh dollars totally estimated to be worth Rs 1.63 crore and cheated him. Deccan Police Station in-charge, Police Inspector Deepak Lagad said that the case was initially lodged with Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and was transferred to Police station for investigation.

“We have registered a case against the duo based on the complaint. Besides, Sawant, there are eight others who have been cheated by them. Investigation is on to find out more in detail,” he said. No arrest has been made so far.