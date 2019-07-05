Campus connect: 4,511 students in Pune have not accessed part 1 of form for FYJC admission

The first general merit list for students seeking admission to Arts, Science and Commerce streams in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad colleges will be declared on July 12. However, 4,511 students have not yet approved the part 1 of the centralised admission process (Cap) from the guidance centres.

As of July 3, only 84,593 students have registered for part 1 of the centralised admission process form and 71,014 students have registered for part 2 of the form.

Meenakshi Raut, deputy director of education, Pune and incharge of the Cap committee said, “Till July 3, 4,511 students have not yet approved the part 1 form from the guidance centers and they should do it immediately. If these students do not get their form approved, they will not be eligible to fill the part 2 of the form. Those students who have not completed filling the part 2 of the form, with choices of their college, will not be eligible for the first general merit list which will be released on July 12.”

“Students should carefully fill both parts of the form and choose colleges according to their priority. All our guidance centres are open to help students if they face any issue while filling up the form. We hope that the first yeat junior college (FYJC) admission process will go smoothly,” added Raut.

Bifocal seats remain vacant

The centralised admission process committee released the merit list for bifocal coursed on June 25. However, 7,264 seats remained vacant.

The centralised admission process committee received 4,762 applications for a total of 10,060 seats in the bifocal course. Of these, 2,796 students received college allotments and 1,966 students were not allotted the colleges. There are 19 junior colleges and schools in the city which offer bifocal subjects and students can choose a skill-based course.

Students inclined towards Arts stream

This year, the FYJC admissions season trend has been inclined towards the Arts stream, with students applying for Arts stream courses such as BA Political Science (Honours), BA History Honours. Students are also applying for this stream as they want to pursue design-related careers in future.

Prajakta Sakhare, a student seeking admission in FYJC said, “I wish to seek admission in the Arts stream as I want to pursue a career in interior designing or graphic designing. Most of my friends are also opting for Arts. Hence, we have listed colleges that offer Arts stream in our admission forms.”

Talking about this trend, Dilip Seth, principal, Sir Parashurambhau (SP) College said, “There are many career opportunities in Arts stream, students can opt for a career in language or a creative field or even history and political science. This trend has been going on for at least three years. The dynamics have changed, it is not like earlier times, when students would prefer going for the Science stream to pursue a career in medical or engineering.”

Move your feet or lose your seat

General merit list

July 12: First general merit list to be declared for students seeking admission to Arts, Commerce and Science streams in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad colleges.

1,04,139: Total number of seats in Pune

84,593: Number of students who have filled part 1 of the centralised admission process form as of July 3

71,014: Number of students who have filled part 2 of the centralised admission process form as of July 3

4,511: Number of students who have not accessed part 1 of the form

Fewer takers for bifocal courses

June 25: Merit list for bifocal category announced

4,762: Number of applications received by centralised admission process committee

10,060: Number of seats for bifocal courses

2,796: Number of students who were allotted colleges

1,966: Number of students who were not allotted colleges

7,264: Number of seats that remained vacant for bifocal courses

19: Junior colleges and schools in the city that offer bifocal courses

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 15:37 IST