Car ablaze at 1am in Hinjewadi, fire fighters find woman inside, charred to death

A 44-year-old woman was found charred to death inside a car in Hinjewadi, Pimpri-Chinchwad, on Sunday night.

The deceased woman has been identified as Sangita Manish Halve, 44.

"She was travelling with three people," said senior police inspector Shivaji Gaware of Hinjewadi police station.

Police for the moment are referring to the case as an “incident”, which happened near a car showroom on the road connecting Bhumkar chowk to Wakad bridge.Police have also not released any information on who the three are and their current whereabouts.

The incident was first reported at 1 am when the fire brigade got a call from an individual who identified himself as Yogesh Ramekar.

"When we reached there, the fire was at peak intensity and the entire car was already ablaze. Our first priority was to douse the fire. When the fire was doused, we found that a person was inside as we could see the skull and skeleton completely burnt," said Vitthal Sapkal, fire official from Rahatni fire station, Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC).

"We were told that the woman was sick and could not get out of the car, but the three travelling with her jumped out," said another fire official, who only identified himself as Machpati, also of Rahatani fire station.

Three fire vehicles and units, including one from the head fire station of PCMC in Vallabhnagar, one from Maharashtra industrial development corporation (MIDC) area and one from Rahatni, reached the spot

The remnant of the charred body was recovered and sent for post-mortem at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) hospital in Pimpri. The incident is getting recorded at Hinjewadi police station.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 16:07 IST