Home / Pune News / Car rams container truck in Pune, five killed

Car rams container truck in Pune, five killed

The car was following the container truck, which came to an abrupt halt. The car rammed into the container truck and all five persons in the vehicle died on impact

pune Updated: Sep 21, 2020 12:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The accident occurred on the Pune-Solapur highway near Sheru Petrol Pump at Yavat.
The accident occurred on the Pune-Solapur highway near Sheru Petrol Pump at Yavat.(Representational Photo)
         

Five persons were killed in an early morning collision between a container truck and a car in Pune on Monday.

The accident victims were identified as Shobha Sharangowda-Patil (38); Anita Siddheshwar Barde (40); Siddeshawar Chandrakant Barde (55); Shweta Siddheshwar Patil (23); and Santosh Mallinath Patil (38).

The car was coming to Pune from Solapur and was following a container truck with which it collided at around 3:30 am.

The accident occurred on the Pune-Solapur highway near Sheru Petrol Pump at Yavat, the police said.

“The car was following the container truck, which came to an abrupt halt. This led the car to ram into the container truck and all five persons in the vehicle were killed,” said S Pansare, station house officer (SHO), Yavat police station.

The driver of the container truck was identified as Amol Vilas Shinde. The container truck, registered in Virar, Mumbai, was also heading towards Pune, the police said.

A case under section 304(a) (causing death by negligence) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Shinde at Yavat police station.

