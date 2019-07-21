Pune-Solapur highway accident: Locals blame ‘killer median’ for nine deaths

Locals from Yavat, Loni Kalbhor and Kadamwak vasti have blamed the short height of the median and poor management of traffic on the Pune-Solapur highway for the loss of nine young lives in the accident on Saturday.

According to locals, the median is just one foot in height and width respectively on which plastic barricades have been erected. Due to lack of street lights, the plastic barricades are often not visible at night.

However, Milind Mohite, the superintendent of police, highways, has refuted all allegations. “The car was speeding at 120 km per hour. It is not our fault and we have followed all the norms,” said Mohite.

Sameer Sayyed, a relative of deceased Zubair Mulani, however, blamed the shoddy road repair work which according to him has shortened the height of the median. “The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is the sole custodian of the road and carried out road repairs of the highway. Over the years, the maintenance work of the road has caused the median to become shorter. Had the median been adequate in height, the car would not have collided with the truck,” said Sayyed.

“The concerned authorities should be questioned about the negligence and their unscientific approach of handling maintenance work of the road,” said Sayyed.

Sachin Mansingh Yadav, a relative of deceased Ganesh Yadav, said, “There is a serious problem with the construction of the median. We want a thorough investigation of the events which led to the accident and those government officials responsible for maintaining poor traffic management in the area must be taken to task.” h

Santosh Ashok Newaskar, a local resident, said “The highway has become a death trap for motorists. We witness deadly accidents often on this stretch of the highway,” he said.

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 14:18 IST