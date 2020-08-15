e-paper
Catchment areas record 428mm rainfall

The Khadakwasla dam which had released 16,479 cusecs on Thursday increased to 9,000 cusecs on Friday night

pune Updated: Aug 15, 2020 18:17 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
Hindustan Times, Pune
Due to heavy rain in Pavana river for the last two days, the water level in the river has increased , a fisherman is seen throwing his net to catch fish at boat club, Chinchwad.
Due to heavy rain in Pavana river for the last two days, the water level in the river has increased , a fisherman is seen throwing his net to catch fish at boat club, Chinchwad.(HT PHOTO)
         

Moderate rain in the city and heavy rain in the ghat region was seen on Friday which kept the monsoon active in the city.

In the city, a total of 57.6 mm rain was recorded in 24 hours while the catchment area saw 428 mm rain in the four dams regions of Panshet, Warasgaon, Khadakwasla and Temghar.

The Khadakwasla dam which had released 16,479 cusecs on Thursday increased to 9,000 cusecs on Friday night.

Few areas in the city also received intense spells of rains, with Pashan registering 22.1mm, Shivajinagar registering 18.5mm and Lohegaon registering 17mm respectively.

“The conditions remain favourable for continuous moderate rain in the city and heavy to heavy rains in the ghat areas,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of India Meteorological Department.

The maximum temperature of the day was 26.7 degree Celsius and minimum was 21.3 degree Celsius.

Until now, Pune has received 503.8 mm rain which is 117.8 mm more than normal rainfall (386mm).

Mahabaleshwar had received 40 mm rain until 5:30 pm on Friday while Jalgaon had received 27mm rainfall.

Box 1:

Rainfall in city for last 24 hours

Shivajinagar: 18.5mm

Pashan: 22.1mm

Lohegaon: 17.0mm

Total rain in city in last 24 hours: 57.6 mm

Box 2

Rainfall in dams in last 24 hours

Panshet: 142mm;

Warasgaon: 134mm;

Kahadakwasla: 42mm;

Temghar: 110mm

Total rain in four dams in last 24 hours: 428 mm

