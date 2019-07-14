Cattle shed owners in Pune asked to register livestock with district or face police action

The district dairy development department has instructed cattle shed owners in the city to register their livestock with them or face police action. Even those who have already registered with the dairy development office, should renew it.

Pravin Parab, district milk officer, issued a statement regarding the same which is applicable in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

Vishwas Bahirat, supervisor from dairy development department, said, “There are at least 2,000 cattle sheds in the city, including PCMC and cantonment areas. All these cattle owners need to register with the dairy development department.”

Officials of the dairy development department said that these cattle sheds were earlier outside the city limit but as the urban areas are growing rapidly, these cattle sheds have become part of the city and are located in residential areas.

We have received complains from residents regarding these sheds, said the officials of the department.

The animals from cattle sheds are creating traffic hurdles and health hazards, said PMC officials.

Hence, PMC along with the dairy development department, has chalked out a plan to shift these cattle sheds, outside the residential areas. They have allotted them land in Mundhwa.

PMC administration had put forth a proposal before the standing committee to shift at least 550 cattle sheds at Mundhwa and allotted them 2,500 square feet of land each.

“PMC has planned to shift cattle sheds, but are getting a poor response,” said an official from the PMC on the condition of anonymity.

Now, the standing committee has given a nod for the proposal, but cattle shed owners are not ready to shift their sheds from the residential area.

PMC officials said that they are planning to shift the cattle sheds first from the city area and in the second phase will shift the cattle sheds from suburbs.

