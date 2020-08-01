CBI arrests two bank staffers for demanding Rs 2 lakh bribe

pune

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 20:34 IST

Pune The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a relationship manager and a rural sales executive of HDFC Bank of Baramati branch in a bribery case involving a sum of rupees two lakh. An FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

According to the complaint, it is alleged that the bank’s relationship manager demanded a bribe of Rs 2.70 lakh from the complainant for the sanction and disbursement of loan of Rs 99 lakh from HDFC Bank, Baramati branch.

The complainant alleged that the bribe amount was later negotiated to Rs 2.25 lakh and the accused sent his junior (rural sales executive) to collect the money from the complainant. CBI laid a tap and caught the rural sales executive red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant. Later, the relationship manager was also arrested. Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused in Baramati. The arrested accused were scheduled to be produced before a court at Pune on Friday, the CBI press statement said.

HDFC Bank public relations department in a statement said, “The matter has been brought to our notice. As a responsible corporate, we have zero-tolerance toward any such deviations or act by employees. Appropriate staff action will be initiated and we will also support the police in their investigation”