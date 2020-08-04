e-paper
Home / Pune News / Centralised bed management to be functional in city in next two to three days: Saurabh Rao

Centralised bed management to be functional in city in next two to three days: Saurabh Rao

pune Updated: Aug 04, 2020 16:58 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustan Times, Pune
A view of the new building of Sasoon hospital in Pune, India, on Monday, August 3, 2020.
A view of the new building of Sasoon hospital in Pune, India, on Monday, August 3, 2020.(Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
         

Amid the rise in Covid-19 positive cases in the city to avoid the mismanagement of beds, district and civic administration has decided to launch a centralised bed management system following the instructions from chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

According to divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao, the administration will allocate the beds for positive patients soon in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad instead of hospitals managing the same.

“The inflow of positive patients is high in Pune and there is pressure on private hospitals too. Naturally, despite showing the vacant bed on dashboards, some complaints are coming that critical patients are not getting beds in Pune. By considering all these issues, it is decided to launch the centralised bed system,” said Rao.

“The centralised bed system will be functional in next two to three days,” he said.

Vikram Kumar, Pune municipal commissioner, said, “Trials for centralised bed management system are going on at all the 15 ward office levels. It will help to avoid confusion and would have better coordination.”

District collector Naval Kishor Ram said, “The impression had been created that the city would have less beds, but the situation is not that difficult. We are getting two to three complaints every week.”

Shravan Hardkiar, commissioner, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), said, “PCMC had completed trials in all the eight wards. Now municipal corporation and district administration would get immediate information of the critical and positive patients and they would allocate the beds to the patients.”

Arrangements for students coming from rural parts

Maharashtra Public Service Commission’s (MPSC) prelims examination is scheduled on September 13 in the city. Thousands of students from various parts of rural Maharashtra are expected to visit the city for the same. As many hotels are closed and Covid-19 restrictions are still in place Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said, “If necessary administration will provide the accommodation to these students as most of them (officials) have vacated their existing rooms and hostels.”

