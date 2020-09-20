City receives heavy rain on Sunday evening

pune

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 22:00 IST

Most parts of the city received heavy rainfall after 5:30pm on Sunday. At a few places, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning activity were also recorded, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Between 5:30pm and 8:30pm, Shivajinagar received 10mm rainfall. “There is a fresh flow of westerly winds from the Arabian Sea. Besides, there is an east-west sheer zone formed. Due to an increase in moisture levels caused by high day-time temperatures, all these factors will caused rain over Pune,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department, IMD, Pune.

“For the next 48 hours, the intensity of the rain will be strong and then, the next 24 hours will see light rainfall,” added Kashyapi.

The intensity of rainfall was strong at places like Hadapsar, Aundh, Camp, Wanowrie, Kondhwa, Katraj, Pimpri and Chinchwad on Sunday evening. At places like Fatimanagar and Salisbury park, the intensity of rain was moderate.

However, rainfall activity receded in most of the parts by 8pm. Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri district have been also given warning of extremely heavy rain at isolated places for Monday.

“A low pressure area is developing over northeast of Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood on Sunday which is likely to become more marked over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during subsequent 24 hours. The major systems will influence weather of peninsular India and Maharashtra,” added Kashyapi.

The maximum temperature of the day was 32.4 degrees Celsius while minimum was 21 degrees Cesius.