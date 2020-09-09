COEP jumbo Covid facility implements ‘positive’ changes after new agency takes over

pune

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 20:20 IST

Sagar Daundkar was finally able to speak to his father-in-law on Wednesday, who had been admitted to the jumbo Covid-19 facility at COEP grounds two days ago. Over the past week, the jumbo facility has seen multiple complaints of mismanagement and witnessed numerous deaths including that of a TV9 Marathi news channel journalist Pandurang Raykar. Since then, the Pune district administration changed operating agency of the hospital and senior officials like divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao, district collector Rajesh Deshmukh and municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar are daily conducting a review of the centre and visiting it.

“Over the last couple of days, we were calling him, but he was not receiving our calls, so today I personally came to check his health status at the COEP Covid hospital. Here I got to know that a new system has been introduced wherein we can video call the patient. I spoke to him over video conferencing and appreciate the changes made at the facility for the relatives of the patients,” said Daundkar.

On Wednesday, HT visited the facility to review the changes in place and how it is benefiting patients as well as their relatives. Bouncers have been removed from the security system and PMC security staff has now been deployed at the entrance gates. A dedicated cell of ‘patients enquiry room’ has been set up just next to the entrance gate, so that any relative can get proper guidance regarding patient treatment and other facilities. From the enquiry room, a video call is made and then relatives can directly see and talk with the patient.

Another important thing which is started at the facility is the ‘help desk’ which guides relatives about the admission process or any other issues which they face. Also, a small counter has been established at the entrance gate where relatives can now give submit their food or any other parcel and luggage for their patients. Earlier, there was no such system in place and relatives had to fight with the security guards to give their belongings to the patient. Now to streamline the process this counter has been set up, proper details of the patient are mentioned on a coupon which is stuck to the parcel and then, sent inside the facility.

Appreciating the changes made at the facility, Namrata Bhangale, a relative of a patient admitted at the facility, said, “Our patient has been admitted at the facility since the last eight days. In the initial days, we faced a lot of difficulties right from contacting the patient, what exact treatment has been given and also to give any parcel to him. As our patient is a senior citizen, he doesn’t have a mobile phone and so, we were not able to contact him inside the facility. We used to have daily arguments and fights with security guards at the gate. Now, all things have changed and we have been able to talk to him over video calls and can easily send our parcel to him.”

However, there are some things which still need to be replaced at the facility. Construction material like drainage pipes, wires and other construction material has been lying all over the facility.

Saurabh Rao, Pune divisional commissioner, said, “The earlier, Lifeline agency, was unable to handle the operations at the COEP Covid hospital and Medbros agency is incharge now. Additional staff from the Sassoon hospital has been deployed and our focus is to follow the treatment protocol properly so that there are good recoveries. The facility is very new as it was started around 10 days ago and some patients are still facing certain issues. But now we are streamlining all the things and soon there will be many changes including treatment protocols, reporting and data analysis. So, we are working on multiple things comfort, treatment and curing the patient, and most importantly complete facelift of the facility.”