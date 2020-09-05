COEP jumbo facility in a storm of complaints

pune

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 14:41 IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) “jumbo facility”, the city’s first such Covid care centre built on the grounds of the College of Engineering, Pune (COEP), has come under huge criticism from patients and relatives of patients under treatment at the facility.

The son of a 48-year-old woman had to hunt for a private hospital on Friday, after his mother complained about the poor facilities and services being provided at COEP jumbo centre.

The son, requesting anonymity, said, “My mother, aged 48, was admitted to COEP on Monday. She has blood pressure and diabetes too. She said that there is no proper treatment given and also the trainee doctors running the facility have no idea about how to manage the facility.”

He added: “I got the call from a doctor there, who said her oxygen saturation had gone down to 89%, and we need to shift her to a ventilator. A few minutes later I got a call again saying that her saturation is fine; that the battery of the oximeter was low. Such is the level of management at a facility which has critical Covid-19 patients.”

He further said: “I had to start looking for another centre. My mother needed an oxygenated bed and so I called up the Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital. There is a waiting period of at least 20 days there. I had to forcefully discharge my mother from COEP in a serious condition. The treatment at the facility is bad.”

Another relative of a 45-year-old man admitted on Tuesday, said, “My father who has high blood pressure complained that there are no caretakers to take him to the toilet, which is, apparently, some distance. I want to shift him out of there, but there are no beds in the city.”

Ashok Lokhande, husband of corporator Swati Lokhande of the BJP, alleged corruption at the facility, citing a case where a doctor allegedly demanded money for a drug freely available at the centre

As of Wednesday evening, the dashboard showed not a single bed available at the facility.

Dr Avinash Bhondwe, president, Indian Medical Association, Maharashtra, said , “A few senior private doctors who have experience of about 10-20 years offered to provide daily services for a few hours at the jumbo facility or any facility that the PMC decides. However, the PMC insisted that they can only recruit people full-time for at least six months. These are doctors practicing at their own private clinics and so cannot commit full time. A specialist need not be at the hospital 24 hours, a few hours is enough to keep a daily check, but the PMC went on to recruit people who are not running the facility efficiently.”

Vikram Kumar, PMC commissioner, said, “We have taken cognisance of all the complaints and also issued a show-cause notice to the contractor. We are yet to receive a reply. We have also appointed an inquiry into the corruption allegations.”