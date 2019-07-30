Conduct protests on campus, but not with political agenda, says Maha edu minister at SPPU

pune

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 17:58 IST

Students should organise protests and agitations on issues relevant to them inside campuses and not for the benefit of any political party, said Vinod Tawde, state higher and technical education minister, on Monday.

Tawde was addressing a press conference at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). “I have taken part in multiple agitations at SPPU when I was a student wing member. However, we never crossed our limits, as we knew our problems would not be solved by violence or by disrupting law and order,”said Tawde.

“If a student wants to support or partake in any political party’s ideologies, they are free to do so outside the campus. Groups raising student issues will be heard,” added the minister.

When asked about forthcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra, Tawde said, “We will contest the elections and win it by crossing the 220 seats mark.”

“While making the rules and regulations for student elections, we called representatives of all student organisations in the state for discussion. We do not want to repeat the mistakes because of which these elections were stopped 29 years ago,” said Tawde, on student elections.

Increase in private universities in state

“The idea behind starting self-financed universities in the state was to introduce courses which are very expensive and present in universities abroad. While students will have to pay around Rs 50 lakh for a course abroad, these universities will offer the same courses in merely Rs 15 to Rs 20 lakh. We are still working on the fee structure of these self-financed universities,” said Tawde.

People joining BJP from other parties

There has been no reason to pressurise anyone into joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Those who want to come they directly join us. As chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has clearly said, we will not induct those with corruption allegations or tainted names. Those who can contribute to the development agenda will be inducted in the party.

