Congress interviews 57 aspirants for assembly elections in Pune

pune

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 17:01 IST

On Tuesday, the Congress conducted interviews to select the candidates for forthcoming Assembly elections from eight assembly constituencies in Pune city.

A total of 57 candidates from Kasba, Parvati, Shivajinanag, Cantonment, Kothrud, Khadakwasla, Wadgaon Sheri and Hadapsar constituencies appeared for the interviews that were held at Congress Bhavan. The Congress state unit appointed former member of Parliament Jayvantrao Awale and state secretary Rajesh Sharma to conduct these interviews.

According to the party officials, the most number of candidates were from Kasba assembly constituency, followed by Shivajinagar assembly constituency.

Congress spokesperson Ramesh Iyer said, “ Many strong candidates including Arvind Shinde, Aba Bagul, Kamal Vyware, Ravindra Dhangekar, Avinash Bagwe, Datta Bahirat, Dattatray Gaikwad, Manish Anand and Sadanant Shetty showed interest in contesting the forthcoming assembly elections. The candidates brought a few of their supporters for the interview and explained their agenda for the elections.”

