Congress-NCP for 75% reservation in private jobs to locals if in power

Taking cue from the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) alliance is likely to propose 75 per cent reservations for locals in private jobs if comes to power.

The newly-elected Congress state unit chief Balasaheb Thorat on Saturday said that the party is of the view that 75 per cent of jobs should be reserved for locals in the state and it has reached a consensus with ally Nationalist Congress Party on this issue.

“During the discussion with the Nationalist Congress Party, we have agreed on 75 per cent jobs reserved for son of soils. We will further deliberate on how to introduce it in our manifesto,” said Thorat, while speaking at a press meet organised by the Pune Union of Working Journalists.

It was the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh which first proposed 70 per cent jobs for locals in July. This was followed by Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who went a step ahead by reserving 75 per cent of private sector jobs for locals.

On Friday, NCP leader Ajit Pawar said that alliance will reserve 75 per cent of private jobs for locals. On the issue of alliance with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Thorat said that decision has not been taken yet.

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 02:31 IST