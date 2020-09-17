e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Asked to stand in queue, Pune couple create ruckus at Covid-19 testing centre

Asked to stand in queue, Pune couple create ruckus at Covid-19 testing centre

The couple, who incidentally tested positive, threw samples and testing kits on the floor and used intimidating language, a police official said.

pune Updated: Sep 17, 2020 09:47 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral
Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral
Pune
A research scientist works inside a laboratory of India's Serum Institute, the world's largest maker of vaccines, which is working on vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Pune, India, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Euan Rocha/Files
A research scientist works inside a laboratory of India's Serum Institute, the world's largest maker of vaccines, which is working on vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Pune, India, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Euan Rocha/Files(REUTERS)
         

A couple were booked for allegedly creating ruckus at a Covid-19 testing centre, damaging patients’ samples and testing kits in Ambegaon area here on Wednesday.

Both, incidentally, tested positive for the viral infection.

The couple, who were visiting the centre at Laxmibai Hazare Hostel for an antigen test, lost their temper when civic employees asked them to stand in a queue, said an official of the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.

“There were two queues, one for common people and another for employees of Pune Municipal Corporation. The staff at the centre asked them to go and stand in the queue meant for common citizens, which irked them,” he said.

“They created a scene, threw samples and testing kits on the floor and used intimidating language. We have booked them under various sections of IPC and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984,” he said.

Both the accused tested positive for Covid-19 and are currently undergoing treatment, he added.

tags
top news
Parliament monsoon session Day 4: What to expect today
Parliament monsoon session Day 4: What to expect today
97,894 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally past 5.1 million
97,894 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally past 5.1 million
LIVE: Defence minister Rajnath Singh to make statement on China in RS at 12 noon
LIVE: Defence minister Rajnath Singh to make statement on China in RS at 12 noon
3 terrorists killed, woman dies in encounter in Srinagar’s Batamaloo
3 terrorists killed, woman dies in encounter in Srinagar’s Batamaloo
PM Modi turns 70, wishes pour in from all corners
PM Modi turns 70, wishes pour in from all corners
Trump’s ‘National Vaccine Distribution Plan’: All you need to know
Trump’s ‘National Vaccine Distribution Plan’: All you need to know
In Delhi riots charge sheet, police say WhatsApp used to mobilise protests
In Delhi riots charge sheet, police say WhatsApp used to mobilise protests
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19SBI ATM withdrawal rulesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In