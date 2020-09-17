Asked to stand in queue, Pune couple create ruckus at Covid-19 testing centre

pune

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 09:47 IST

A couple were booked for allegedly creating ruckus at a Covid-19 testing centre, damaging patients’ samples and testing kits in Ambegaon area here on Wednesday.

Both, incidentally, tested positive for the viral infection.

The couple, who were visiting the centre at Laxmibai Hazare Hostel for an antigen test, lost their temper when civic employees asked them to stand in a queue, said an official of the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.

“There were two queues, one for common people and another for employees of Pune Municipal Corporation. The staff at the centre asked them to go and stand in the queue meant for common citizens, which irked them,” he said.

“They created a scene, threw samples and testing kits on the floor and used intimidating language. We have booked them under various sections of IPC and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984,” he said.

Both the accused tested positive for Covid-19 and are currently undergoing treatment, he added.