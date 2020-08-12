e-paper
Home / Pune News / Court allows DSK, wife, son to attend 13th day rites of late daughter

Court allows DSK, wife, son to attend 13th day rites of late daughter

DSK and his family will step out of the Yerawada central jail after two and a half years.

pune Updated: Aug 12, 2020 17:36 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustan Times, Pune
DS Kulkarni (in pic), the founder and chairman of DS Kulkarni developers ltd (DSKDL), along with wife Hemanti, were arrested by Pune police from a hotel in New Delhi on February 17, 2018.
DS Kulkarni (in pic), the founder and chairman of DS Kulkarni developers ltd (DSKDL), along with wife Hemanti, were arrested by Pune police from a hotel in New Delhi on February 17, 2018. (HT FILE)
         

Additional sessions judge J N Raje in his order to the Yerawada central jail superintendent has allowed jailed real estate developer DS Kulkarni, wife Hemanti Kulkarni and son Shirish Kulkarni to attend the 13th day rites of their deceased daughter Ashwini Sanjay Deshpande in Karvenagar on August 16.

DSK and his family will step out of the Yerawada central jail after two and a half years.

The order further directed the Yerawada central jail superintendent to make arrangements for the escorting party and the Kulkarnis to deposit escorting charges for the escorting party with the appropriate police department. After performing the last rites, the escorting party shall lodge the accused inside Yerawada central jail immediately.

“The accused shall follow the guidelines issued by the government of Maharashtra in respect of Covid-19 to wear a mask, to maintain physical distance. The accused shall not misuse the concession granted by this court on the ground of humanity. The jail authority is directed to report compliance,” the order stated.

The founder and chairman of DS Kulkarni developers ltd (DSKDL), Kulkarni, along with wife Hemanti, were arrested by Pune police from a hotel in New Delhi on the morning of February 17, 2018. DSK’s son Shirish Kulkarni surrendered in a local court on June 25, 2018. On May 16, 2018, DSK’s niece Sai Vanjpe and her husband Kedar Vanjpe were arrested along with Dhananjay Pachpor, the chief operating officer of DSKDL.

The economic offences wing (EOW) of Pune police submitted a 37,000-page chargesheet against DS Kulkarni and his wife Hemanti before the court of special judge JT Utpat in connection with the Rs 2,043 crore investor fraud.

The DSK couple were booked for cheating and criminal breach of trust at Shivajinagar police station following the complaint from investors. The Kulkarnis were booked under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 3 and 4 of Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act.

