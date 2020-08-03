e-paper
Courts to function on single shift in August

According to the Pune bar association, the numbers of court visitors including lawyers have drastically reduced due to the Covid-19 infection in the city as only the most emergency-related cases are heard

pune Updated: Aug 03, 2020 16:20 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustan Times, Pune
Hindustan Times, Pune
The courts functioned for emergency cases during the lockdown period, from March until May.
The courts functioned for emergency cases during the lockdown period, from March until May. (PTI)
         

The Pune district court will function on a single shift in August due to the rising number of Covid-19 patients. During the initial phase of the Covid pandemic, the court only entertained important applications related to bails and emergency cases.

The courts functioned for emergency cases during the lockdown period, from March until May.

After lockdown restrictions were eased, the court functioned in two shifts, however, the rising number of Covid-19 patients led to the court working for only one shift in July.

Pune bar association president Satish Mulik said, “The court will be working for only one shift during August as the number of Covid-19 cases is rising in the city.”

Mulik added, the lawyers and the defence counsel must come to court only if it is essential. Once in court, all the lawyers have been appealed to strictly follow social distancing norms, with the use of masks and sanitisers.

“The litigants and lawyers must also exercise self-control during their visit to the court and keep themselves safe by adhering to the guidelines of the state government,” he said.

According to the PBA, the numbers of court visitors including lawyers have drastically reduced due to the Covid-19 infection in the city as only the most emergency-related cases are heard.

