Covid-19: State govt decides to allot more oxygen supply to health sector

The decision was taken by the government after a series of complaints related to shortage of oxygen supply to Covid-19 patients.

pune Updated: Sep 06, 2020 16:26 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustan Times, Pune
Hindustan Times, Pune
Swab testing at a school in camp area in Pune.
Swab testing at a school in camp area in Pune.(Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
         

The state government has decided to increase medical oxygen production and instructed the oxygen producing industry to divert supply meant for the industry to the health sector.

The decision was taken by the government after a series of complaints related to shortage of oxygen supply to Covid-19 patients.

As per the current norms, the industries are permitted to produce 15 per cent oxygen for health purposes and rest 85 per cent for industrial purposes.

“With the rising number of Covid cases, Pune and other cities in the state are facing oxygen supply shortage, as a result of which there have been complaints of patients dying. Taking cognisance of the situation, the state government has urged the Centre to take a same decision at the national level and change norms by allowing industries to supply 50 per cent of overall oxygen for health purposes while remaining 50 per cent to industries,” said deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

“As many complaints of oxygen shortage are reported in the state, the health minister Rajesh Tope and I discussed this issue with state chief secretary and industrial secretary on Saturday morning. We have now instructed industries to increase oxygen supply to 50 per cent of the total for health sector from the existing 15 per cent,” said Pawar.

The deputy chief minister during the meeting on Saturday in the city urged Union minister Prakash Javadekar to put forth this demand at the central level. “Once the Centre takes a decision, it will be implemented nationally,” said Pawar.

As Pune’s Covid situation is worsening, with the district reporting the highest number of cases across the country, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar, Union minister Prakash Javadekar, Ajit Pawar and state health minister Rajesh Tope took marathon meetings on Saturday.

As on Friday, Pune district’s Covid tally crossed 1.89 lakh with 4,333 deaths.

Taking into account complaints about bed shortage and ambulance unavailability, the administration was directed to start a separate dashboard for ambulances. “The dashboard will be updated in realtime so people will know about the availability of ambulances,” said Javadekar.

“We decided to have better coordination in all the agencies in Pune. The central government will help Pune more and I am going to meet the ministers concerned on Monday for various issues. Centre will provide more ventilators for Pune city,” he said.

