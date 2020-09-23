Four volunteers awaiting vaccination at Sassoon in Pune test positive for Covid antibodies

pune

Four of the seven people who had volunteered to be part of phase 3 of the Covishield vaccine tested positive for antibodies on Tuesday, thus, rendering them ineligible for the vaccination trials. Presence of antibodies indicate that the person may have been exposed to the Sars-Cov-2 virus, which causes the Covid-19 infection at some point of time. The antibody reports for the remaining three volunteers remained inconclusive.

Phase three trials of Serum Institute’s Covisheild vaccine, which is a leading vaccine candidate against Covid-19 infection, will begin at Sassoon General Hospital next week. The hospital had invited volunteers to participate in the trials and seven had volunteered on Monday and submitted their samples for RT-PCR tests and antibody tests. The volunteers said that they were not aware that they had been infected which implies a high prevalence of the infection in the area.

Dr Murlidhar Tambe, dean of the hospital, said, “We had taken samples of seven volunteers on Monday for RT-PCR to check for current infection and antibodies test to check for any previous infection. Four volunteers tested positive in the antibodies test and the reports of others were inconclusive, so none of them could be vaccinated. We have collected samples from seven more volunteers again on Tuesday. Based on the results of both the tests, the vaccination trial will be decided.”

Earlier when the first such trial took place at Bharati hospital and Research Centre on August 26, of the five volunteers who were ready to participate in the trials, three tested positive for antibodies. None of these volunteers knew that they were infected at some point in time. However, the first sero survey conducted across the city has hinted at a higher prevalence in the city (above 51%) with regards to antibodies found in random samples.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, chairman of the state technical committee on communicable diseases, said, “It is beyond doubt that there is more than 50 per cent sero prevalence in the city. This is the reason why we are now reporting fewer cases from areas like Bhawani peth and Dhole Patil road which were the hotspots earlier which is indicative of herd immunity. Like there is no fodder for fire, the virus has infected the majority in these areas and so there are no more cases coming up. However, we do not know for sure that when we can call it a herd immunity for sure with respect to this virus- be it 60%, 70% or 80%- only time will tell.”

The phase 3 human clinical trial of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and being manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is undergoing at multiple places across the country. The hospital is currently registering volunteers for the trials. Those willing to volunteer for the vaccination can contact 8104201267. The volunteers will be tested for antibodies and Covid-19 infection wherein they have to test negative in both the tests. The volunteers should be aged above 18 years of age and if suffering from comorbidity, the condition must be under control.

The volunteers will be insured as per the guidelines issued under ICMR. Earlier, the trials for the same vaccine were halted by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) after an ‘unexplained illness’ in one of the candidates in another country. The trials were restarted after clearance for the DCGI from September 15.