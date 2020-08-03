e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Cut-off lists for colleges released, online forms ‘live’

Cut-off lists for colleges released, online forms ‘live’

Students will now be able to fill up Part two of the admission form, in which they have to state their college of preference for admission.

pune Updated: Aug 03, 2020 16:28 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
Hindustan Times, Pune
Pune, India - July 29, 2020: 10th class Students check their SSC results on mobile phones at Upper Indira nagar Bibwewadi in Pune, India, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Pune, India - July 29, 2020: 10th class Students check their SSC results on mobile phones at Upper Indira nagar Bibwewadi in Pune, India, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
         

After the State Secondary Certificate (SSC) Class 10 results were declared last week, students are now hooked on to the admission process for Class 11, or first-year junior college (FYJC).

The deputy director of education, Pune, has released the 2019 cut-off list for all colleges in Pune.

Students will now be able to fill up Part two of the admission form, in which they have to state their college of preference for admission.

Meanwhile, since the part two form was released on Saturday, 19,044 students have filled the form so far.

A detailed schedule of the Class 11 centralised online admission process is to be declared by the deputy director of education.

“This year due to the pandemic, the entire admission process will be online and after the SSC results we opened part two of the admission form for students. It is a crucial part of the admission process as students need to give their college preferences. And while giving the preferences if they know the last year’s cut off list of those colleges it will help them. So the cut off list is shared on our website,” said Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune.

Until August 2, a total of 76,598 students have registered for admission and 19,044 students have completed filling the part one form. Among these, 10,190 students’ forms have been verified. Students on Saturday and Sunday have complained about problems with the website, including hanging and technical glitches while filling up the form.

“I have scored 88 per cent marks in the SSC exam and when I sat to fill up the admission form the website was not starting for over an hour. Initially, I thought it was a connectivity issue, but then I realised that the website had technical issues as thousands of students are using it at the same time,” said Sameer Nimbalkar, a student applying for admission to class 11.

“There were some technical issues on the first day as many students logged in to fill up the form. We are continuously monitoring the system and the process is smooth now. There will be no problem now onwards,” said Shendkar.

top news
Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav
Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav
LIVE: WHO says there may never be a ‘silver bullet’ for Covid-19
LIVE: WHO says there may never be a ‘silver bullet’ for Covid-19
Yoga institutes, gyms to open from August 5; govt issues guidelines
Yoga institutes, gyms to open from August 5; govt issues guidelines
‘Rajput’s kin didn’t raise suspicion, no proof against any politician’: Cop
‘Rajput’s kin didn’t raise suspicion, no proof against any politician’: Cop
‘SC remained a mute spectator when Delhi burnt’: Prashant Bhushan
‘SC remained a mute spectator when Delhi burnt’: Prashant Bhushan
‘Light diyas at home to mark the historic moment of bhoomi pujan’: Adityanath
‘Light diyas at home to mark the historic moment of bhoomi pujan’: Adityanath
‘Wonder why?’: Tharoor after Shah picks pvt hospital for Covid-19 treatment
‘Wonder why?’: Tharoor after Shah picks pvt hospital for Covid-19 treatment
Silver paan, gift from Varanasi, to be used in Ram temple ceremony on August 5
Silver paan, gift from Varanasi, to be used in Ram temple ceremony on August 5
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In