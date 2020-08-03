Cut-off lists for colleges released, online forms ‘live’

pune

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 16:28 IST

After the State Secondary Certificate (SSC) Class 10 results were declared last week, students are now hooked on to the admission process for Class 11, or first-year junior college (FYJC).

The deputy director of education, Pune, has released the 2019 cut-off list for all colleges in Pune.

Students will now be able to fill up Part two of the admission form, in which they have to state their college of preference for admission.

Meanwhile, since the part two form was released on Saturday, 19,044 students have filled the form so far.

A detailed schedule of the Class 11 centralised online admission process is to be declared by the deputy director of education.

“This year due to the pandemic, the entire admission process will be online and after the SSC results we opened part two of the admission form for students. It is a crucial part of the admission process as students need to give their college preferences. And while giving the preferences if they know the last year’s cut off list of those colleges it will help them. So the cut off list is shared on our website,” said Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune.

Until August 2, a total of 76,598 students have registered for admission and 19,044 students have completed filling the part one form. Among these, 10,190 students’ forms have been verified. Students on Saturday and Sunday have complained about problems with the website, including hanging and technical glitches while filling up the form.

“I have scored 88 per cent marks in the SSC exam and when I sat to fill up the admission form the website was not starting for over an hour. Initially, I thought it was a connectivity issue, but then I realised that the website had technical issues as thousands of students are using it at the same time,” said Sameer Nimbalkar, a student applying for admission to class 11.

“There were some technical issues on the first day as many students logged in to fill up the form. We are continuously monitoring the system and the process is smooth now. There will be no problem now onwards,” said Shendkar.