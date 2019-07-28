Cyber criminals siphon ₹7.52 lakh, case registered in Pune

The Kondhwa police lodged a case of cheating against two unidentified persons for siphoning off ₹7.50 lakh from the bank account of a money transfer merchant in November last year.

The cyber criminals siphoned off the money by hacking the money transfer software.

According to police inspector (crime) MS Kumbhar, the offence took place on the night of November 11, 2018, at the office of the money transfer agent at shop no 4 in Shankar Rukmini Apartments near Kondhwa bus atop.

The victim had installed a software prepared by Eco India financial services private limited, New Delhi, in his computer. He used to log in through a dedicated email id and password and his mobile number was registered with the said software service provider. He used to deposit the money in the ICICI bank account number of the said company at New Delhi on a daily basis.

On November 11, his account showed an account balance of ₹9,53,580 till 8pm and at 8:30pm, he received a report from the software provider that an amount of ₹7,52,600 has been transferred.

Sensing something fishy, he immediately blocked the account by calling the customer care department. He lodged a complaint with the Kondhwa police stating that unidentified persons hacked the company software and siphoned off the said amount with the intention of cheating and defrauding him.

The police have invoked Section 66 C and D of the Information Technology Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 420 (cheating) against the accused. No arrest has been made so far.

First Published: Jul 28, 2019